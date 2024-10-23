Don't fret gamers, new AMD Ryzen CPUs will still work with your old motherboards according to a new leak

AMD continues to support its AM4 motherboards well into its AM5 socket with some of the best processors on the market, and a new leak seems to prove that, as it reveals several upcoming AMD Ryzen processors that are compatible with the older gen boards.

New leaks, the first coming from reliable X (formerly Twitter) leaker @momomo_us and the second from an investigation by Wccftech, tell us that three upcoming processors will work with the AM4 motherboard. The former leaker posted the three chips — the AMD Ryzen 5 5600XT, Ryzen 5 5600, and Ryzen 3 5300G — as well as specs for the 5600.

The latter confirmed that Asus and MSI updated their motherboard compatibility lists to include these chips, though other manufacturers like ASRock and Gigabyte haven’t done the same yet.

What makes this even more interesting is that other AM4 processors like the Ryzen 7 5800X3D are starting to fade out of the supply chain. If this leak turns out to be true, then AMD will be replacing it with three new chips that can support this motherboard.

The Ryzen 5 5600XT is expected to feature six cores (12 threads) with a base clock of 3.8GHz, the Ryzen 5 5600T with six cores but a base clock of 3.5GHz, and the Ryzen 3 5300G is expected to have a quad-core chip with Radeon Vega graphics.

AMD’s support of AM4 continues

Fingers crossed that these leaks are accurate as that would be excellent news for budget-minded gamers. Though giving credit to these reports is a previous announcement from AMD during Computex 2024 in which the Ryzen 9 5900XT and the Ryzen 7 5800XT were revealed to be compatible with AM4.

The pricing for those two chips is pretty solid as well, with the former at $359 (about £280 / AU536) and the latter will sell for $249 (around £195 / AU$373). It seems that while AMD is still giving us high-end chips meant to compete with the likes of Nvidia, it’s also dedicated to putting out more affordable ones for those who don’t have the funds to buy a whole new processor as well as a motherboard.

AMD continuing to throw support behind AM4 motherboards is more than commendable and should honestly be more of an industry standard, especially when the component in question is still used by a significant install base. Once AM5 becomes the new dominant tech in the future, I hope that the tech giant treats it with the same level of dedication.