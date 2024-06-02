Computex 2024: the latest news and products from AMD, Intel, Nvidia, MSI, Asus, and more

Computex 2024 is fast approaching and it promises to be the biggest computing event of the year, with every major tech brand attending the show. Like previous years, Computex will be hosted in Taipei, Taiwan but will start on Tuesday, Jun 4, 2024, and run until Friday, Jun 7, 2024.

TechRadar will be on the ground this year reporting on all the latest news, announcements, and product showcases from industry titans like AMD, Nvidia, Asus, MSI, and many more.

On this page, you'll find all the latest news, hands-on, and analysis, so bookmark this page and check back regularly during the event to catch all the latest news and previews.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The biggest computing conference of the year

The biggest computing conference of the year When is it? June 4 - June 7

June 4 - June 7 Where is it? Taipei, Taiwan

Computex 2024 officially kicks off on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, and runs until Friday, Jun 7, 2024. (Taiwan time). Unlike Computex 2023, the conference will open with a keynote from AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su, who has traditionally opened Computex events in the past, though she was bumped last year for Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Qualcomm and Intel are both going to have keynote addresses as well, and you can bet all three are going to be leaning heavily into the AI PC theme that we've seen throughout 2024.

Beyond that, we expect other manufacturers to announce new products from companies big and small such as Asus, Acer, AMD, Intel, Gigabyte, MSI, Nvidia, and many more throughout the week.

Computex 2024 news

There's sure to be plenty of exciting news this time around, especially revolving around AI PCs and software. We're also guaranteed to see tons of other hardware and software announcements and demos, new accessories and toys to look forward to, and a host of other wonderful and sometimes weird finds.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

June 1, 2024

5 things I expect to see at Computex 2024

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

TechRadar's components editor, John Loeffler, breaks down his predictions for what he expects to see at Computex this year, including AI PCs as far as the eye can see, with some wood paneling and cork thrown in for good measure.