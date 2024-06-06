Cougar shows off new gaming PC cases at Computex 2024 – and one has a turntable inside

Cougar has revealed three new gaming PC cases at Computex 2024, including one model with a miniature RGB turntable inside at an extra $25 expense.

The cases are the Cougar FV270, MX600 Mini RGB, and Airfare Eco. This manufacturer has been leading the charge with unconventional gaming PC cases for some time, but things get stranger when factoring in what the Cougar FV270 has to offer. It retails for $179 (around £139 / AU$269) but appears to be sold out already.

That's because the FV270 is a brand-new fish tank design with a full glass front and side panels for maximum visibility. The front panel tapers with a slight curve which gives the rig an angular and aggressive design not usually seen from traditional three-sided tempered glass cases.

Of course, we have to talk about the head-turning innovation inside the FV270 - an RGB turntable which has been demonstrated at Computex with an action figure of X-Men's Wolverine, as spotted by Tom's Hardware. It's been a trend for some time to include trinkets and figurines inside gaming PC cases, especially on social media, but to have a dedicated space for one is a neat trick (paired nicely with this high-visibility case).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware / Cougar)

The kicker, however, is that this RGB turntable actually replaces one of the bottom air intake fans, so you may notice slightly increased thermals for the sake of a vanity item. It's worth keeping that in mind. There are two included 120mm fans as standard so you should be covered at a baseline, but you may benefit from throwing some more in.

On to the other PC cases, and Cougar's MX600 Mini RGB takes a mid-tower and condenses it down to an even more compact form factor. As a dedicated ITX case, it takes the typical design ethos of a larger case and still offers 160mm fans on the front with support for up to 10 case fans, 360mm AIOs, and graphics cards measuring up to 380mm.

Lastly, the Cougar Airfare Eco is forged with power-efficiency and lower consumption in mind. The front panel features holes for enhanced airflow, with this passive solution operating in conjunction with two 180mm fans. It is believed this case will retail around the $100 mark (about £78 / AU$150).

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Time will tell if any of these offerings can rival some of the best PC cases on the market, but their striking designs are encouraging.

More variety in the PC building scene

While an RGB turntable for action figures seems to be little more than a quirky gimmick with very niche appeal, some innovative ideas are happening at Cougar HQ worth noting. In particular, the approach to an all-tempered glass chassis, along with what appears to be a micro-tower, and attempts to make PC cases more power-efficient.

It's the latter move which has us most intrigued. Gaming PCs can draw some serious power, especially when decked out with some of the best processors and the best graphics cards. Finding new passive ways to aid sustainability is always going to be a plus in our book, even if it sounds like early days right now.

You can keep up with all the latest developments, news, and products at Computex 2024 with our dedicated hub. We're consistently updating as things are revealed so you don't miss a thing.