Computex 2023: everything to know about the biggest computing event of the year

Computex 2023 runs from May 29 through June 2 in Taipei, Taiwan, and it is easily the biggest computing event of the year with every major player attending the event.

Unlike the past few years, when Computex was either online only or, like Computex 2022, much more limited as an in-person event, Computex 2023 is a "return to normal" event, and it is expected to be as large as previous events pre-Covid.

TechRadar will be on the ground this year reporting on all the latest news, announcements, and product showcases from industry titans like AMD, Nvidia, Asus, MSI, and many more.

We'll be covering everything from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's opening keynote to the wild, weird, and just plain cool. Companies like Gigabyte, MSI, and Asus are headquartered in Taiwan, so we anticipate that there will be a huge presence at the event from these companies, and we can't wait to dig into everything they have to show off.

Computex 2023 officially kicks off on May 29, 2023, and runs through June 2 (Taiwan time). The conference will open with a keynote address by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, which we will be attending.

We expect other manufacturers to announce new products throughout the week from big Taiwanese companies such as Asus, Acer, MSI, and Gigabyte.

Computex 2023 news

(Image credit: Acer)

Check out two of our favorite laptops from Acer’s Computex 2023 Announcement

Acer previewed some exciting new products ahead of Computex's official opening, both in the gaming and professional spheres - and our Computing Writer Muskaan Saxena has picked her favorite from both categories that she thinks are worth keeping an eye on.