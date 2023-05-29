Nvidia Computex 2023 Keynote Live: On the ground at Computex 2023

TechRadar is on the ground in Taipei, Taiwan, for the biggest computing event of the year, Computex 2023, and we'll be in the audience for the opening keynote address by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, which is scheduled for May 29, 2023, at 11:00 AM Taipei time (4AM BST), or May 28, 2023, 11PM EST.

The keynote comes off the massive Q1 profit Nvidia reported, powered by new AI hardware powering the latest large language models at Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI like ChatGPT, Stable Diffusion, and more.

We don't have anything official about what Huang will say during the address to the throngs gathered in Taipei for the first real in-person Computex event since 2019, but you can be sure that there will be a lot of AI talk, as well as Nvidia Omniverse discussion.

Hot off the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 8GB launch, though, we wouldn't be surprised at all to find that Nvidia announces a release date and pricing for the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 16GB and Nvidia RTX 4060, both of which Nvidia has said will launch in July.

Could we get other reveals at the event? Almost certainly, but we'll have to see what transpires as Nvidia opens up Computex 2023.