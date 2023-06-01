MSI branches out from its gaming roots at Computex 2023

MSI is a long-time and well-known brand among PC gaming enthusiasts, but like a lot of other PC brands in the PC gaming space, they've started branching out in the past couple of years into the mainstream and professional space normally dominated by brands like Lenovo, HP, and Dell.

And from what I saw at MSI's booth at Computex 2023, its non-gaming lineup is shaping up to be more than respectable, and it feels like its competition should consider itself put on notice.

MSI Prestige 16 Studio / Evo

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

MSI's Prestige line of laptops isn't new, but the Prestige 16 Studio / Evo has the distinction of being MSI's first laptop to receive Intel's Evo certification, which is no small thing for a maker of gaming laptops. Of course, the Prestige 16 Studio / Evo isn't a gaming laptop, but rather a mainstream business-y, thin and light laptop with the latest Intel Core i7, an RTX 4060 GPU, and a 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600p) display with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. Best of all, it's only 1.5kg at most thanks ti its fingerprint-proof Magnesium Aluminum Alloy chassis.

MSI Commercial 14 H

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

Among the more interesting laptops that MSI showed off at Computex was its Commercial 14 H, which is its first enterprise-grade device. Powered by the latest Intel Core i7 CPU, the 14-inch FHD+ (1920x1200p) IPS display gives you a little extra room to work, while the TPM 2.0 technology helps keep things more secure with hardware-based security features. It can also ship with Intel Core i7 vPro for added enterprise-level features, and has options for a Smart Card Reader and NFC. It's also made with post-consumer recycled materials and has a water-repellant (though not waterproof) chassis.

MSI Prestige 13 Evo

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

The Prestige 13 Evo is a lot like its bigger sibling in that it too is Intel Evo certified, but where the Prestige 16 Evo features a discrete Nvidia GPU, the MSI Prestige 13 Evo sticks with integrated graphics, but it definitely makes a play for the best ultrabook at Computex 2023 with its incredibly thin and lightweight design (it weighs just 990g), but remarkably, it manages to pack in a 75WHr battery, which promises to get you up to 16 hours of battery life.

MSI CreatorPro Z17 HX Studio A13V

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

For the creators out there, the CreatorPro Z17 HX Studio A13V brings the power of the Nvidia 3000 Ada GPU to MSI's creator line of laptops, along with the Intel Core i9-13980HX CPU, and a 17-inch QHD+ (2560x1600p) display with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. Throw in a thin-ish and light-ish form factor (for a creator laptop, anyway), and you have a great portable workstation that you won't be embarrassed to bust out in a meeting.