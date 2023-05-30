MSI partners with Mercedes-AMG Motorsport for a 'luxury' laptop experience

MSI and Mercedez-AMG Motorspot have partnered together to create the MSI Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport edition gaming laptop, promising a seriously lux gaming laptop for PC gamers and motorsport fans alike.

The new laptop, which was unveiled at Computex 2023 along with a host of other MSI laptops, is the first laptop in a new partnership between the two brands that they hope will continue in the future.

"Mercedes-AMG Motorsport has established a reputation for developing high-performance race cars, while MSI is also renowned for producing cutting-edge hardware that delivers exceptional performance to gamers," Msi says. "Whether on the track or in the game, both drivers and gamers seek out the highest level of performance to achieve their goals and set new records."

The new laptop will feature the latest Intel 13th-generation Core i9-13900H processor, either an Nvidia RTX 4070 or RTX 4060 GPU, up to 64GB DDR5 memory, as well as a 4K OLED display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage, magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis, and other aesthetic features of that integrates both brands into a co-branded product.

The laptop will be incredibly thin and light, coming in at just 19.95mm and 1.99kg, which is really a feat considering that they will also pack in a 99WHr battery to make sure that you can actually take this laptop with you on the go and not run out of juice in like 5 minutes.

More MSI-Mercedes-AMG Motorsport products to come

While this laptop is certainly one that motorsport fans will dig, MSI says that this is the first product of what it hopes will be a long-term partnership.

"MSI and Mercedes-AMG Motorsport recently announced their long-term partnership and introduced their first collaborative product to motorsport fans and PC gamers around the world: the Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport laptop," the company said. "They have also promised that there will be more collaborative products in the future, and both logos will be visible both on the race track and in tech stores."

The price for the MSI Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport edition hasn't been announced yet, but I expect that it will be a fairly pricey item, going off the specs. Once we get a release date for it as well, hopefully we'll get some clarity on pricing and if we're lucky it won't be priced too high to put it out of reach of most motorsport fans.