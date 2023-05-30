Corsair’s Dominator Titanium DDR5 RAM is the coolest tech we’ve seen so far at Computex 2023

There’s not much that can make our components editor, John Loeffler, swear (OK, that’s a lie, he’s got a filthy mouth), but at Computex 2023, Corsair’s new Dominator Titanium DDR5 RAM got him so excited, his language turned coarser than usual.

While some people may find it hard to get too excited by RAM, the Dominator Titanium could change that. For a start, there’s the hardware itself, with support for Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO when paired with the latest processors to make overclocking the memory easier.

The kit will apparently be able to hit speeds of up to 8,000MT/s, essentially making it some of the fastest computer memory you’ll be able to buy. It’ll also be available in capacities up to 192GB (4 x 48GB sticks), and while that’ll be overkill for gamers, for content creators, this would do very nicely in a powerful workstation.

Hey, good looking

While the specs are certainly eye-catching enough, the look of the Dominator Titanium DDR5 RAM makes it a bit of kit you’re going to want to show off in your PC.

Its minimalist style is one of the nicest designs we’ve seen for RAM, and it comes with a removable top bar, allowing you to further customize the look – so there’s the obligatory RGB lighting for gaming rigs, or you can get top bars with a more modest aesthetic.

You can even 3D print your own top bar for a completely unique look. While that level of customization for RAM may be a little niche, if you’re building a gaming PC you want to really show off, the Dominator Titanium DDR5 RAM could offer exactly what you’re looking for. Our components editor is certainly in love.

The Corsair Dominator Titanium RAM will be available from July 2023, but we don't have a price just yet. Considering this is high-end DDR5 RAM with a unique design, don't expect it to be cheap.