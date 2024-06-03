Here are all the new Lian-Li gaming PC cases announced at Computex 2024

Lian-Li has announced its new gaming PC cases at Computex 2024 including new mid-towers and compact models. A total of three new cases are currently available in their prototype phase, and they're called the Lancool 207, Lancool 217, and the O11 Vision Compact.

Starting with the mid-towers, the Lancool 207 is an M-ATX case with a lowered motherboard tray that's recessed into a dedicated cable management solution. This build features PSU mounting at the front with the ports facing the left of the side panel. It's compatible with 360mm AIOs and GPUs up to 410mm in length. There are also ARGB and infinity mirrors installed on the front, too.

The Lancool 217 does things considerably differently. This mid-tower features a genuine wooden frame which accents the black metal and mesh design. There's a dedicated mesh filter to keep the rig free of dust and debris as well as three included 170mm fans on the front for enhanced airflow. Interestingly, these fans have a cleaning mode which reverses their direction to help keep your system fresh.

In contrast, the O11 Vision Compact is a sleeker computer case which is much shorter and wider than the other two models. There are three glass panels backed up by a mesh filter meaning you can get a full 360-degree view of your components in action. There's support for 360mm AIOs, with side mounting as the tubes can be hidden away, freeing up some more space for GPU clearance.

This new compact case is also wider than the original O11 Dynamic, meaning you should be able to fit in larger graphics cards, such as triple fan models and 3-slot boards, although the full dimensions have yet to be revealed. Potentially, this means you could be able to fit an RTX 4080 or larger into a sleeker frame.

Furthermore, Lian-Li has unveiled the Strimer Plus V3 wireless controller for PC accessories. Later this year, when the product is released, it will support many different AIOs, Uni Fans, and Strimer cables. A new Uni Fan SL V3 was also revealed by the firm.

Lian-Li further announced a partnership with SignalRGB aiming to bring in a new way to control lighting in your PC. Everything is still in the early stages, but we're expecting to hear more soon.

More variety for PC builders

Lian-Li has been making moves in the best PC cases space for some time, and the innovations with mid-towers and compact cases here are encouraging. Arguably more exciting are the new implementations with RGB lighting and wireless controllers, which could give you more control over how your rig looks and works.

We've seen a trend towards PC cases factoring in wooden panels in recent years and the Lancool 217 looks quite striking. Other manufacturers such as Fractal Design and Corsair have featured wooden front panels, but an entire wooden frame is more of an evolution.

Follow all the latest news out of Computex 2024 to stay up to date with everything going on in Taipei