Here are all the new Asus gaming laptops announced at Computex 2024

Asus has announced new AI-powered gaming laptops at Computex 2024, including new additions to its Tuf Gaming and ROG Zephyrus lineup. They all ship in July.

The new Asus Tuf Gaming A14 and A16 and the ROG Zephyrus G16 feature the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 which features a powerful 50 TOPs NPU for AI-accelerated workloads. Specifically, the new Ryzen AI SoC features 12 cores and 24 threads with a max boost clock of 5.1 GHz and 36MB cache. It's just one of the new Ryzen AI CPUs that were also announced during Computex.

The next-generation ROG Zephyrus G16 will combine the new SoC with up to an RTX 4070 mobile graphics card, so it will firmly be in the upper mid-range. There's also an OLED display, Wi-Fi 7 as standard, and SD Express 7.0 support. It's expected to ship on July 22 with an RRP of £2,399 (about $2,999 / AU$4,500).

Also expected on July 22 are the Asus Tuf Gaming A14 and A16, which will also support up to an RTX 4070. It's the first time the more wallet-friendly Tuf series will be available in a more compact 14-inch form factor. The A16 model also features a redesigned 16-inch chassis which is said to offer improved airflow and higher durability than its predecessors. They are available from £1,299 (about $1,600 / AU$2,400) and £1,799 (approx $2,000 / $AU3,250) respectively.

It's not only gaming laptops that are benefiting from the new Ryzen AI processors either. That's because there's also the new Asus Zenbook S 16 which will launch with either the aforementioned AI 9 HX 370 or the AMD Ryzen AI 9 365. The latter features 10 cores and 20 threads with a maximum boost clock of 5.0 GHz.

The company's latest ultrabook is just 1.1cm / 0.4 inches thick and weighs in at only 1.5kg / 3lbs so it's super lightweight and slender. It's claimed to be quiet, too, with a max fan volume of 25db. Where previous versions have been a hybrid of metal and plastic, this new iteration features an all-metal chassis with a new ceramic and aluminium lid.

Asus is next to go all in on Ryzen AI

While some current-generation Asus gaming and productivity laptops feature Intel Meteor Lake processors, these four new models are the latest to feature Team Red's take on the hardware. The specs sound impressive with the flagship featuring 12 cores and 24 threads with the 50 TOPS NPU for enhanced productivity.

As for how this new line of CPUs will improve performance that has yet to be seen, but we'll be updating you when we get hands-on with these laptops in a couple of months. The total system power appears to be quite evenly split with the GPU, CPU, and the NPU, taking with 321 TOPS, 31 TOPS, and 50 TOPS respectively; more power is dedicated to the neural engine than the central processor, which is interesting.

