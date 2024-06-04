MSI introduces the world’s first AI gaming monitor at Computex 2024

The theme of computing in 2024 is very much the AI PC, but MSI is taking that one step further with the world’s first AI gaming monitor, the MSI MEG 321URX QD-OLED display, announced this week at Computex 2024.

The 32-inch monitor features a technology that MSI calls A.I. Sky Sight, which uses machine learning to detect enemy positions during gameplay and highlights them on screen. While this will naturally lead some to cry foul, especially if used in competitive esports play, the accessibility benefits of this technology for gamers with vision impairments can’t be overlooked.

Many games are starting to take accessibility options like high-contrast retexturing for the visually impaired more seriously, but there is still a long way to go on that front and older games that are no longer being developed or updated remain difficult if not impossible for many gamers to play. Ideally, A.I. Sky Sight should be able to help make these games more accessible for more gamers.

In addition to A.I. Sky Sight, the MEG 321URX QD-OLED features SpectrumBar with Mystic Light and Glow Sync that will fit right into an existing Mystic Light-enabled ecosystem for those who still can’t get enough RGB in their gaming setups.

Spec-wise, the MSI MEG 321URX QD-OLED features the same QD-OLED technology featured in the MSI MPG 271QRX and MPG 491CQP QD-OLED gaming monitors, and as such the MSI MEG 321URX QD-OLED also comes with OLED Care 2.0, which is a suite of internal features that help prevent burn-in on your display, a particularly difficult issue for OLEDs.

As far as the rest of the specs shake out, the full spec table provided by MSI is as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Spec Size 31.5-inch Panel QD-OLED Resolution 3840x2160p Refresh rate 240Hz GtG Pixel response 0.03ms Connectivity 2 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x DisplayPort 2.1, 1 x USB-C (DP Alt, PD 98W charging), 2 X USB-A 2.0, 1 x USB-B 2.0, 1 x 3.5mm Headphone out Features A.I. Sky Sight, KVM, OLED Care 2.0, RGB SpectrumBar