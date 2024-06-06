MSI introduces high-refresh monitor for professionals at Computex 2024

MSI is introducing a new addition to its professional-oriented monitor range with the MSI PRO MP275QPDG. This 27-inch monitor is tailored for productivity and office tasks, boasting an IPS-type LCD panel with a 2560 x 1440 resolution and a refresh rate of 100Hz.

Unlike many typical office monitors, the PRO MP275QPDG comes equipped with a host of features aimed at enhancing productivity, including USB Type-C connectivity with DisplayPort Alt mode, data transfer capabilities, and an impressive 98W power delivery.

A built-in KVM switch also allows seamless switching between multiple devices, while daisy chaining support and an RJ45 Ethernet connection further streamline office workflows.

The monitor is designed to adapt to various work setups, featuring an adjustable stand that can be mounted to the back, transforming it into an all-in-one PC when paired with an MSI Cubi NUC mini PC, also on display at Computex 2024.

Moreover, the PRO MP275QPDG comes with a built-in FHD webcam with a digital microphone, providing a built-in communications solution during video conferences or virtual meetings. Additional connectivity options include 1x DisplayPort 1.2, 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x headphone output, and 4x USB data ports.

With an expected retail price of $399.99 USD, the PRO MP275QPDG is a bit more expensive than your typical office monitor, but it brings additional features that offer a compelling blend of performance, versatility, and affordability, though its availability and release date are still to be determined.

Still, once released, this display is sure to win over a number of office workers who want more than just your standard 1080p display.

