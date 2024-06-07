AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 leak shows a laptop CPU that’s 20% more powerful than its predecessor – and way faster for graphics

New leaked benchmarks for the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor have supposedly surfaced with impressive performance claims, and if true, they show Strix Point is 20% faster than Team Red's Granite Ridge APUs from earlier this year.

As spotted by Wccftech, the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 managed Geekbench 6 CPU benchmark scores of 2,544 for single-core and 14,158 for multi-core. That's quite the lead compared to the recently released Ryzen 9 8945HS which scored 2,380 and 11,775 in both tests respectively, and the difference is down to the new Strix Point architecture.

Specifically, the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 features 12-cores and 24-threads with a maximum boost clock of 5.1GHz. There's also 24MB of L3 cache and a staggering 45 TOPS NPU with a 28W TDP. AMD's Ryzen AI chips were announced earlier this week and will be available in July, poised to make an impact as a Qualcomm Snapdragon X rival.

What's also interesting about the HX 370 is its choice of integrated graphics with the Radeon 890M built on RDNA 3.5 architecture (with 16 Compute Units clocked at 2.9GHz). According to the Geekbench OpenCL benchmark, it appears to be roughly on par with the RTX 2050 discrete graphics card for laptops.

In that benchmark, the integrated Radeon 890M hit a strong score of 41,986, falling only slightly behind the laptop RTX 2050's result of 42,323. Moreover, the new integrated graphics are a massive improvement on the Radeon 780M's score of 30,151 (the 890M is around 40% better, in fact), with the 890M also outpacing the desktop Arc A370, too.

A strong start for Ryzen AI chips

While it's very early days for the new Ryzen AI APU line, these early benchmarks (if accurate - add your own seasoning) showcase the prowess of the new 300 Series flagship. Multi-core performance seems especially good, despite the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 being clocked lower than its predecessor, and the new RDNA 3.5 integrated GPU seems to pack a punch as well.

It's too early to tell whether Team Red has built a mobile processor capable of dethroning the Qualcomm Snapdragon X range, but we'll see next month when we get our hands on them. The work AMD has done here seems particularly impressive given the low baseline TDP of the chip at 28W, but that can be further pushed up to 54W, so power-efficiency seems paramount here.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Stay updated with all the latest developments at Computex 2024 with our dedicated hub. We're going through all the new product launches and unveilings in one place, so you don't miss a thing.