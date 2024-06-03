Asus launches 16-inch MacBook Pro rival sporting AMD's latest CPU — ProArt P16 packs an AI-enabled RTX 4070 GPU and promises 600% improvement in key Autodesk application

Asus has unveiled what it believes could be the Windows-powered answer to the MacBook Pro, designed specifically for creators.

The ProArt 16, powered by next-gen AMD Ryzen AI processors, features a 50 TOPS NPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, all with the intention of enhancing AI workflows across creativity, productivity and even gaming.

Marketed as a range-topping Copilot+ PC, localized AI promises to fuel a range of emerging and evolving apps that offer vastly improved efficiency and performance.

Asus Copilot+ laptop aims squarely at the MacBook Pro, and with a price to match

According to the company’s testing, the ProArt P16’s GeForce RTX 4070 GPU accelerates video editing in DaVinci Resolve by 2.5x, speeds up AI Speech Enhance in Adobe Premiere Pro by 4.5x, and offers a massive 600% improvement in 3D rendering with Autodesk Arnold.

Exclusive Nvidia AI software, like Nvidia Broadcast, RTX Video and the ChatRTX tech demo are also included.

Designed from the get-go as a premium product, the ProArt P16 is both thinner (14.9mm) and lighter (1.85kg) than the M3-powered 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Among the specifications are the AMD Ryzen AI 9 365/270 processors with 10-12 cores, AMD Radeon 880M/890M Graphics and up to 64GB of LPDDR5X memory.

The 3840x2400 4K 16.0-inch OLED display springs just ahead of Apple’s 3456x2234 16.2inch display, but the 60Hz refresh rate falls short of the MacBook Pro’s 120Hz offering.

Standard 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 storage offers better value for money than Apple’s 512GB entry point, but it’s limited to a 2x 2TB configuration, whereas Apple will let you configure this all the way up to a mighty 8TB.

Other features worth mentioning are the USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C and Type-A support, USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C support, Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 7, which serve to futureproof the business laptop.

Available to pre-order now, and with a free three-month Adobe Creative Suite subscription and a six-month CapCut Pro license, the Asus ProArt P16 will cost a MacBook Pro 16-rivalling £2,499.99.