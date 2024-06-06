The new MSI MEG Vision X AI brings the AI PC to the desktop

MSI unveiled its latest desktop PC this week at Computex, the MSI MEG Vision X AI, which promises to bring advanced AI PC features to desktop users who have so far been mostly left out of the current wave of AI PC releases.

Harnessing the power of advanced AI technology, the MEG Vision X AI represents a leap forward in immersive gaming experiences.

At the heart of the MEG Vision X AI lies MSI's proprietary AI Engine, which integrates into its touchscreen AI Human-Machine Interface (HMI). This system utilizes intelligent detection to automatically optimize hardware settings based on gamers' activities, ensuring peak performance during gameplay.

Notably, the MEG Vision X AI isn't just about hardware optimization; it boasts an array of AI-powered features designed to enhance a gamer’s experience. With cloud and private AI assistant functions, users can tap into a range of capabilities from executing generative AI locally to produce high-quality images via MSI Artist x MSI Chat, to performing text generation, Q&A, and document summarization tasks without the need for an internet connection. This ensures sensitive data remains secure within local folders.

One of the standout features of the MEG Vision X AI is the integration of the Microsoft Copilot voice control function. Users can wake the system up with a simple voice command, "Hey Copilot," and issue search commands without needing to type in a text prompt. Copilot responds directly through the built-in speaker, blurring the line between PCs and digital assistants.

In addition to its AI features, the MSI MEG Vision X AI will also feature the latest component configurations, including AMD Ryzen 9000-series and Intel Arrow Lake processors when it launches later this year, along with Nvidia RTX 4000-series and AMD Radeon RX 7000-series GPUs, DDR5 RAM, and blazing fast PCIe 5.0 SSDs.

