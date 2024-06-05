Asus ROG Mjolnir uninterruptible power supply is shown off at Computex 2024 and it's an absolute unit

Asus has demonstrated its ROG Mjolnir portable UPS (uninterruptible power supply) at Computex 2024, and it offers some impressive functionality backed up by an eye-catching physical design.

As its name makes clear, the Asus ROG Mjolnir is inspired by the thunder god Thor's hammer from Norse mythology. It's an apt name, too, considering the power delivery of up to 700W for around 60 minutes, with its 768Wh battery size.

The handle of the Mjolnir doubles up as a detachable flashlight, meaning you'll have a way to see in the dark without having to carry anything extra when working outside or in poorly lit environments. Other quality-of-life improvements include an LCD screen which showcases the remaining battery life, operation time, and other as-of-yet detailed real-time diagnostics.

Turning to the ports on the new UPS, there are a total of four AC outputs supporting 110 to 120W. Additionally, there is also USB-C power delivery in 100W or 65W depending on the requirements of the attached device. This extends to USB-A as well with two ports at 18W for lesser-powered devices.

The ROG Thor III battery inside the Mjolnir is a LiFePO4 which is famed among the best UPS available for its reliability and long lifespan. Said battery also has support for Qi2 wireless charging as well, so you've got even more options than the physical ports.

The Asus ROG Mjolnir is powerful, but likely pricey

While the power potential of the Asus ROG Mjolnir is impressive by the standards of today's uninterruptible power supplies with its many ports and large battery, it's unlikely to come cheap. Traditionally, Asus ROG products tend to be some of the most expensive of their kind, whether that's ROG-branded PSUs or graphics cards.

No pricing or worldwide availability has been confirmed at this time, but we'll keep you updated when this information comes to light. The Asus ROG Mjolnir was previously revealed back in April and was originally believed to be an April Fool's joke as it debuted at the start of that month. Not only is it real, but it's physically at Computex, doubtless piquing the curiosity of attendees at the show.

You can keep up with all the latest news and products being revealed at Computex 2024 with our dedicated hub. Our talented tech team is out in Taipei right now so you don't miss a thing.