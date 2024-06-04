Intel Computex 2024 keynote: Intel CEO lays out its AI PC plans for the year

Intel's Computex 2024 keynote is almost upon us as the company's CEO, Pat Gelsinger, takes the stage to lay out Intel's plans for 2024 and beyond.

This will almost certainly include its plans for AI PCs, especially Microsoft Copilot+ PCs, given that Qualcomm and AMD have already had their keynotes where new mobile AI-capable processors took centerstage.

That of course means Lunar Lake, which is Intel's next-gen mobile processor series of chips. We might also get some Arrow Lake talk, which would be the first desktop processors to feature Intel's new multi-module design for its chips, first introduced with Intel Meteor Lake.

There's also definitely going to be some data center talk with Intel Xeon, but whatever Intel announces, I'll be bringing it to you live with my analysis of what it all means. So stay tuned!

How to watch the Intel Computex 2024 Keynote

You can follow along with Intel's keynote with the embedded livestream above.