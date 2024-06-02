Nvidia Computex 2024 keynote liveblog: Jensen Huang lays out Nvidia's AI plans for 2024
Nvidia's Jensen Huang lays out Team Green's AI plans for 2024
Nvidia is getting this year's Computex 2024 conference started rather early with its Computex press event the evening before the conference is slated to officially kick off with the opening keynote by AMD's Dr. Lisa Su.
AMD has traditionally opened up the Computex conference with the first keynote of the event, but AMD got bumped at the last minute in 2023 for Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, and AMD pretty much unofficially boycotted the show last year as a result.
That's how it goes between these two archrival tech companies though, and so even though AMD's Su has regained the company's regular position as the conference opener, leave it to Nvidia to find a way to rain a little on AMD's return to prominence with a surprise press event the night before.
But, I'm not here to pick sides. Rather, I'm here to bring you the latest from Team Green, whatever it may be, and help put it all into context for you. So stick with me as Nvidia reveals its plans for the rest of 2024, but given how the past two years have been going for Nvidia, I can already tell you in advance that whatever Nvidia reveals, it's going to be all about AI, all the time.
How to watch the Nvidia keynote
I've gone ahead and embedded the link for Nvidia's keynote below in case you want to follow along with me, with my hot takes and analysis below the stream.
So one of the reasons why a GPU is able to 'accelerate' computations that CPUs struggle with, is that GPUs are built from the ground up for parallel processing graphics.
So this kind of comp sci talk is fascinating to me, but I kind of get why this isn't an official Computex keynote. This is effectively a microarchitecture lecture, so if your eyes are starting to glaze over, I definitely get that. However, what Jensen is talking about is how Nvidia went from a $100 billion company to a $2 trillion dollar company in like 18 months.
Computation inflation, huh? Well, it's as good an analogy for the end of Moore's Law as any.
Omniverse is Nvidia's industrial rendering and simulation Big Thing, so unless you've got to lay out a real factory, and not just play at it in Satisfactory, then Omniverse is for you. For the rest of us, not so much.
Did y'all know that Nvidia is getting really into AI? Well, if you didn't, you're going to hear all about it. And I mean all about it. I guarantee that 95% of this keynote is going to be strictly AI stuff.
I think that's the first time I've seen Jensen not wearing his leather jacket.
OK, the livestream is starting up, so here we go.
OK, we're about to get underway in a few moments, though it looks like the livestream is running a bit behind.
Welcome to Computex 2024, folks! This is John, TechRadar's components editor, and I'm on the ground in Taipei for the biggest computing event of the year, Computex 2024.
Tonight's event will be held at the NTU Sports Center at National Taiwan University, which was already full to capacity before I even knew we could register for it, so I'll be watching it live alongside the rest of you. On the plus side, that also means I don't have to leave my very nice, air-conditioned hotel room, which is a blessing after the heat of the past two days.
You can follow along with the video above and keep it right here as I dig into any news Nvidia breaks during this event and give my gut-level analysis as it happens.