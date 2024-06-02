Nvidia Computex 2024 keynote liveblog: Jensen Huang lays out Nvidia's AI plans for 2024

Nvidia is getting this year's Computex 2024 conference started rather early with its Computex press event the evening before the conference is slated to officially kick off with the opening keynote by AMD's Dr. Lisa Su.

AMD has traditionally opened up the Computex conference with the first keynote of the event, but AMD got bumped at the last minute in 2023 for Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, and AMD pretty much unofficially boycotted the show last year as a result.

That's how it goes between these two archrival tech companies though, and so even though AMD's Su has regained the company's regular position as the conference opener, leave it to Nvidia to find a way to rain a little on AMD's return to prominence with a surprise press event the night before.

But, I'm not here to pick sides. Rather, I'm here to bring you the latest from Team Green, whatever it may be, and help put it all into context for you. So stick with me as Nvidia reveals its plans for the rest of 2024, but given how the past two years have been going for Nvidia, I can already tell you in advance that whatever Nvidia reveals, it's going to be all about AI, all the time.

John Loeffler Components Editor John has been covering computer hardware for TechRadar for more than four years now, and has spent the past two years as TechRadar's components editor, where he'd tested more AMD, Intel, and Nvidia hardware than is healthy for any one human being.

How to watch the Nvidia keynote

I've gone ahead and embedded the link for Nvidia's keynote below in case you want to follow along with me, with my hot takes and analysis below the stream.