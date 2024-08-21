Asus provides another clue that AMD’s Ryzen 9000X3D CPUs could be here soon – which would be seriously bad news for Intel

Asus has prematurely listed AMD’s Ryzen 9000X3D processors on its microsite for incoming 800 series motherboards, in what’s another hint that next-gen 3D V-Cache CPUs might be here sooner than expected.

As VideoCardz noticed, the site lists X870 (and X870E), B850 and B840 motherboards for Ryzen 9000 (second-gen AM5 boards still based on the same socket that was introduced with Ryzen 7000).

However, the telling bit here is that the site mentions ‘Ryzen 9000X3D’ in numerous places, or it did anyway – that no longer seems to be the case. That said, Ryzen 9000X3D is even listed in the URL and that’s still present.

So, the theory – and it is stretching things somewhat, admittedly – is that AMD’s 800 series motherboards are definitely going on sale soon, possibly within a matter of weeks, and so maybe, just maybe, Ryzen 9000X3D is looking at a similar timeframe for arrival.

If so, that could seriously interfere with Intel’s Arrow Lake launch, Team Blue’s next-gen CPUs which are expected to debut on October 10 going by the latest chatter. Or at least it’d pour some very cold water on the chances of Arrow Lake grabbing the title of the fastest gaming processor, as 3D V-Cache CPUs are excellent for PC games thanks to that cache.

Analysis: Backing up previous speculation

All this might sound like a wild punt of a guess, but it’s not just guesswork from out of nowhere, as there have previously been rumors that AMD could be shooting for a surprisingly early release for X3D chips for the Zen 5 range.

Typically, we’d expect these 3D V-Cache processors to pitch up early in 2025. However, a past rumor suggested a September launch, alongside clues in AMD’s own drivers – and this apparent slip-up from Asus backs all this up to some extent. Or at least it suggests that even if Ryzen 9000X3D chips may not be ready next month – which seems rather unlikely at this point – they could still be inbound soon enough.

VideoCardz further points out that there’s an AMD event on October 10 – funnily enough – but it seems unlikely that would include an X3D launch, as it’s focused on business products (including Ryzen AI 300 Pro, and Epyc chips for servers). So, 3D V-Cache would not fit in there, but it’s entirely possible Team Red could be planning a separate launch event for these X3D processors – they’re important enough, after all.

As ever with rumors, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens, but it’s an exciting prospect that a Ryzen 9800X3D could be in the offing in the near future (the other expected debut launches are the 9950X3D and 9900X3D). Given some of the reaction to Ryzen 9000 in general – which has been a bit flat – it could even be argued that AMD needs to get these CPUs out sooner rather than later, and as mentioned, this would definitely hurt Intel’s chances on the gaming front.