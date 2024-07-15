Take to the great outdoors with EcoFlow's portable power stations – now up to 44% off for Prime Day

We love portable power stations here at TechRadar because they allow us to keep all our gadgets running, no matter where we are or what we're doing. Staying charged up isn’t always the cheapest, however, so if you're looking to save EcoFlow is offering up some great Amazon Prime Day discounts.

There are six days of Prime Day deals this year, so these EcoFlow bargains are available through July 16 to July 21, unless sold out earlier. The discounts are pretty good too, and our favourite power stations are all significantly cheaper compared to the mid-year sales last year – with one highlight being a very tempting 38% off the super portable River 2 .

It’s not just power stations either. EcoFlow has a wide range of other off-grid and camping products, including generators , portable fridges , solar panels and even a portable air conditioner for your tent.

We've highlighted some of the top deals below, but keep in mind that EcoFlow has plenty of other products on sale on Amazon , as well as directly through the EcoFlow store . There are also bundle deals available if you are looking to buy a solar panel or other accessory with your power station.

EcoFlow River 2 Pro 768Wh power station | AU$1,299 AU$999 (save AU$300) While not quite an all time low, this deal is AU$100 cheaper than any previous Amazon price for the River 2 Pro. This Pro version takes everything we love about the River 2 and nocks it up a notch. The 768Wh capacity, 240V/800W output (1600W surge), solar and DC charging and 100W USB-C input/output mean the River 2 Pro is the perfect companion for on-the-go power. It’s still pretty portable too thanks to the large grab handle and 7.8kg weight.

EcoFlow River Pro 720Wh power station | AU$899 AU$699 (save AU$200) While the newer River 2 Pro series has a few upgrades (such as a higher cycle life battery) the original River Pro is still worth considering – especially when it’s on sale and 30% cheaper than the new model. The River 2 has a large 720Wh capacity, 240V/600W output (1200W surge), solar and DC input, plus 100W USB-C charging. It’s also very portable, weighing just 7.6kg and featuring a large carry handle on top.

EcoFlow Delta 2 1024Wh power station | AU$1,999 AU$1,499 (save AU$500) The Delta 2 has previously been on sale on Amazon, but only for a low of AU$1,599, making this 2024 Prime Day deal the cheapest yet. The Delta 2 is a larger but still vaguely portable 12kg power station, with a big 1024Wh capacity and 240V, 1800W output that can run just about any appliance. The Delta 2 can be charged from solar or DC, has dual 100W USB-C ports and can have extra batteries connected. Need more power? The Delta series has a large range of configurations also on sale.

