Turn your napkin doodles into high art with this AI image generator

AI image generators are having a moment right now with a recent rush of upgrades to many of the options out there. Ideogram is the latest synthetic image developer to join the trend this week with the launch of Ideogram 2.0. The new iteration of the image generator promises to outshine its predecessor as well as its competitors with several new and improved features, as well as a new iOS app and searchable library of the more than a billion images generated by users over the past year.

Ideogram 2.0 's text-to-image engine gives the user much more control over shaping the AI-generated image. That includes a collection of several distinct styles to choose from. The Realistic style is undeniably the most interesting, as it produces images that closely resemble real photographs. The skin, hair, and other details are much better than those of the earlier Ideogram model.

The Design style, on the other hand, focuses on text accuracy within images, a notoriously difficult area for AI models to master. With Ideogram 2.0, users can generate graphic designs with long, stylized text that is still readable. The other options are fairly self-explanatory, with 3D making three-dimensional objects that could be rotated in real space, while Anime goes for that distinctive animated style and General avoids slanting the image to any particular look.

Ideogram on the go

Ideogram 2.0 has also improved upon its Magic Prompt and Describe tools. Magic Prompt expands upon an initial prompt from a user, while Describe reverses the usual setup and creates a text prompt from an image. They are now better at working out how to fill in details from an initially short text prompt and at explaining an image using words, respectively.

Ideogram paired its new model with the launch of its iOS app. The app allows users to create and customize images directly from their mobile devices. An Android version is also in the works. In addition to the mobile app, Ideogram AI has introduced the beta version of its API so that you might open another app or website that has an AI image generator and actually be using Ideogram's model. It's similar to how Microsoft uses OpenAI's DALL-E or how X embedded Flux into the Grok AI chatbot. All of them and more are Ideogram's rivals, and while there's no sense of which, if any, will win out in the space, there's no denying the final picture will be crisp and photorealistic, with words anyone can read.

You might also like