The biggest Apple Intelligence upgrade of the year is expected to land in April - here's what you can expect in iOS 18.4

iOS 18.4 is "due by April" according to top insider

The free update will bring major Siri upgrades to your iPhone

Powered by Apple Intelligence, Siri will get on-screen awareness and personal context

A new report claims iOS 18.4 is expected to launch in April and that's huge news for the best iPhones and Apple Intelligence.

With the arrival of iOS 18.3 expected some time over the next few weeks, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is already dropping hints at when we can expect to see iOS 18.4.

In this week's Power On newsletter, Gurman states, iOS 18.4 is "due by April". iOS 18.4 is expected to be the biggest Apple Intelligence upgrade yet, with its headline feature, the long-anticipated Siri AI update. Siri will gain major new functionality such as on-screen awareness and personal context to make the virtual assistant a true AI-powered personal assistant.

Siri's major Apple Intelligence upgrades were first revealed in June 2024 during Apple's WWDC keynote and is one of, if not the, most impressive Apple Intelligence features we've seen so far.

This upgraded version of Siri should function similarly to the newly announced Galaxy AI features on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 smartphones, allowing you to ask questions related to what's on your screen and chain commands like asking Siri to find you a restaurant, add a booking to your calendar, and message your friend about it.

Gurman says iOS 18.4 will also "add the upgraded App Intents software that lets you more precisely control the operating system via your voice."

Siri's new era

Siri has already had some Apple Intelligence added (Image credit: Apple)

We've already received upgrades to Siri over the last few months. In September, iOS 18.1 added the ability to ask follow-up questions and gave the voice assistant a completely redesigned look on Apple Intelligence-compatible iPhones. Then, in December, iOS 18.2 added ChatGPT integration that allows users to ask OpenAI's chatbot complex questions that Siri just isn't capable of answering.

While these updates have been well-received, many iPhone users have been waiting in anticipation of iOS 18.4's huge arrival. While we had some indication that iOS 18.4 would arrive before WWDC 2025, it's exciting to hear a trusted Apple source like Gurman say that we've only got a few more months to wait.