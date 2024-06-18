More Android phones can finally talk to the Google Gemini AI in Google Messages

If you’re on Android and starting to feel a bit jealous of all the Apple Intelligence hype then you should know that Google Gemini is making its way to more Android phones via the Google Messages app.

Using a compatible device you’ll be able to talk with Gemini, and use it just like you would any other chatbot like ChatGPT. You can draft messages, brainstorm plans, and ask questions about anything and everything – all from within your messages app.

Previously, Google Gemini’s Messages assistance was limited to a select few smartphones. Namely Google Pixel 6, Pixel 7, and Pixel 8 phones, or Samsung Galaxy S22 and later devices – including Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold models.

These restrictions have now been scaled back to include any Android device running the latest version of Google Messages provided the phone has at least 6GB of RAM, and RCS messages are turned on.

A few more hoops to jump through

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You’ll also need to meet a few extra criteria that go beyond regular phone specs. You have to log into Messages using a personal account that isn’t managed by Family Link or a Google Workspace account; you need to be 18 or older, and be living in a country where the feature is available. Last but not least, your phone’s language must be set to English – though in Canada French will also work.

With all those hoops jumped through you’ll be able to enjoy Gemini’s assistance from within Messages.

To talk to Gemini simply press the Start Chat button and you should then see the option to talk to the bot at the top of the screen. If you’ve already started a Messages conversation with Gemini you pick things up where you left off from that message chain.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Just note that, as the app warns you your RCS chats with Gemini are not encrypted, and – as is the case for all AI – you may be sent back inaccurate information.