How to (briefly) chat with Grok on X for free

You can try the Grok AI chatbot on X for free

The free tier is limited to 10 messages an hour and 3 images a day

Using Grok more than that still requires an X Premium subscription of at least $7 a month

XAI's AI chatbot Grok is now free to chat with on X (formerly Twitter), at least to a limited extent. Grok has been available only to people paying for an X Premium subscription until now, but after a few tests over the last few weeks, the free tier is now rolling out globally.

The free version of Grok employs the Grok-2 AI model, just like the Premium option. It includes a feature for producing images and Grok's signature "Fun Mode," which is supposed to make Grok's responses edgier, more provocative, and wittier than usual.

I'd recommend carefully watching your interactions with Grok if you don't want to pay for the subscription, though. The usage restrictions on the free tier may somewhat slow any rush of people switching from ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini.

You can send up to 10 messages to the chatbot every two hours without paying, and you can only ask the AI to make three images a day. That's enough for a taste, but clearly, X and xAI are hoping it's enough to entice people into signing up to pay at least $7 a month to engage with the chatbot more.

Grok and go

Even with these issues, X likely sees value in opening up access to Grok to those reluctant to pay for it. At the very least, it puts the chatbot in a better position to compete with ChatGPT and its rivals. It also fits with other moves by xAI, such as an expected mobile app launch in the near future.

Whether these moves will be enough is unclear, but with 12 Days of OpenAI keeping people interested in the technology focused on the ChatGPT creator, xAI may see value just in drawing any attention at all this month.

And there's the matter of the Flux AI image creator fueling Grok's feature. The tool has a somewhat laid-back approach to copyright and trademark rules, leading to lawyers issuing notes telling people to take down AI images they post of Mario and other characters owned by corporations.

