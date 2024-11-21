Help shield yourself from cyber threats this Black Friday with up to AU$160 off Norton 360

Cybersecurity should be front of mind whenever you’re at a computer. The data you put online, along with the PC itself, can be compromised by a determined-enough hacker or scammer, especially when your system has an exposed vulnerability. One of the best ways to protect yourself from bad actors online is to have strong security in place – which is where Norton comes in.

Norton is one of the leading providers of antivirus software, offering programs and applications for your devices that help protect against hackers and scammers, but also help ensure the best cybersecurity practices (for example, by scanning for malicious programs or by recommending security updates regularly). From now until 5 December, across the Black Friday sales period, you can save up to AU$160 on the Norton 360 cybersecurity suite, with discounts across the Standard, Deluxe and Premium plans.

We think quite highly of Norton – the brand currently holds the number #2 spot on our list of the best antivirus software packages, and we consider it the best option for identity theft protection.

The Norton 360 security suite can help protect your PC, Mac, phone or tablet from criminals online, with higher-end plans offering coverage for more devices concurrently. Just be aware that the deepest set of features on offer is for Windows devices, including Driver Update notifications and the cloud backup.

Norton is a TechRadar preferred partner (What does that mean?)

Norton 360: from AU$59.99 for the first year, save up to AU$160 Black Friday discounts apply across three Norton plans, with the more expensive options naturally having more features on offer. Plans are charged over 1- or 2-year periods, with the greatest savings to be had when opting for a 2-year subscription. • Norton 360 Standard: The Standard plan from Norton is down from AU$104.99 to AU$59.99 for the first year, and offers antivirus, malware, ransomware, and hacking protection for one device. It also comes with a 10GB cloud backup, a password manager and a VPN. This plan renews at AU$104.99 after the first year. • Norton 360 Deluxe: The Deluxe plan is discounted to AU$69.99 for the first year (was AU$149.99), and offers the same inclusions as the Standard plan, with protection available for up to three devices and a 50GB cloud backup. Dark web monitoring for your personal data is also offered with this plan, along with a parental control system. The plan reverts to AU$149.99 per year after the first year. • Norton 360 Premium: The Premium consumer plan is discounted to AU$84.99 for the first year from its standard price of AU$194.99, and offers all the perks from the Deluxe option, but with the cloud backup upgraded to 100GB and support for up to five devices. After the discounted first year, the yearly cost reverts to AU$194.99.

In our Norton 360 Deluxe review, we praised the software suite for its VPN, great introductory value, parental controls across Windows PC and mobile devices, powerful firewall, and its helpful support unit.

These deals offer a great opportunity to try out one of the best antivirus packages on the market without breaking the bank – just remember that the price will go up once the initial discount wraps up.