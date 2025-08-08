You don't need to spend thousands on a fancy new camera – the Canon EOS R100 is the best budget mirrorless for beginners at AU$846

If you've been keen to step up your photography from a phone to a 'real' camera, or you're keen to learn new creative skills, you're spoilt for choice when looking into mirrorless options. Selecting one out of the many, though, can be overwhelming if you don't already know what you need in a camera that can produce fantastic results and is user-friendly too.

The good news is that you don't need to spend thousands on a camera to get excellent performance. There are beginner-friendly models that cost less than a grand in Australia and my recommendation would be the Canon EOS R100.

Right now, it's got a small discount on Amazon that drops the price to AU$846 ( about NZ$885), which isn't the cheapest its been (I've previously seen it down to AU$743), but I would still recommend it over other similarly priced cameras like the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV that's available on Amazon for AU$807.46.

The main reason being is the Canon comes as a single-lens kit while you will need to invest in new glass for the Olympus (that said, that it's also a fantastic camera in its own right – just check out our in-depth Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV review to see why it got a TechRadar Recommends seal of approval).

Canon EOS R100 + RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 lens: was AU$999 now AU$846 at Amazon Considering the street price of the EOS R100 is AU$899, this really isn't much of a deal, but it's still a darn good price for a mirrorless camera that's on a league of its own. Closest rival Nikon has nothing in this price range to match. For your money, you're getting a 24MP APS-C sensor, good autofocus performance and the ability to shoot 4K video at up to 24fps (cropped). It might lack a rear touchscreen, but it's very user-friendly. NB: It ships to New Zealand for about NZ$885.

The bundled lens isn't the only reason for my recommendation. I've used Canon cameras for 13 years and have tried several of the models in that time, but I was genuinely surprised at the value the EOS R100 offers.

If you don't want to take my word for it. our camera editor also wasn't sure what to expect from it, but he too was impressed, as you can tell from his in-depth Canon EOS R100 review. There's a reason it's the best cheap camera you can get right now (with the aforementioned Olympus also on our list as the best cheap camera for travel).

With a comfy grip and a simple menu system, Canon has made it very easy to begin your photography journey with the EOS R100. It might miss out on the fancy features of more high-end cameras, but it has everything an entry-level camera needs. And it performs really well too.

Its 24MP sensor is the same one used in the pricier EOS R50 and EOS R10, and boasts Canon's reliable dual-pixel autofocus system. With 3,975 autofocus points covering 143 zones, it's easy for anyone to get good, sharp shots. Its image quality is actually really good!

It won't necessarily serve you well if you want to take action shots like sports, as its maximum continuous shooting speed tops out at 6.5fps, but sometimes that's all you need... at least to get started on learning the ropes.

(Image credit: Future)

It can shoot 4K video, but it will be cropped with a maximum frame rate of 24fps, but Full HD (or 1080p) footage is captured using the full width of the sensor. Admittedly this isn't as good as more expensive cameras, but you won't do better at this price.

Its 3-inch rear LCD screen is fixed, which might deter some potential users as an articulating screen can help with framing a variety of shots, but I still don't think it's a deal breaker for a beginner. It does, however, have a very comfortable grip, which can make a world of difference if you need to carry it around all day on your travels, plus is very lightweight too.

Long story short, it may have a basic spec sheet, but what its got, it puts to real good use. And it's a good price too, even as a gift for a youngster keen on learning photography.

As mentioned, this camera kit will also ship to New Zealand.

