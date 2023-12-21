This Panasonic Lumix S5 II deal makes it an unmissable Christmas bargain

Now is a great time to snap up a bargain on the fantastic Panasonic Lumix S5 II. In the US you can get over $700 off the body and a 50mm F1.8 lens at Amazon. In the UK, it's possible to save £550, also at Amazon if you get the camera with the 20-60mm F3.5-5.6 lens.

It’s hard to pick a fault with the Panasonic Lumix S5 II. It feels solid in the hand, and is a reliable workhorse in use, with intuitive controls and offering plenty of oomph. It offers sharp 6K video, 24MP full-frame stills, incredible image stabilization and – finally – Panasonic has embraced phase-detection autofocus.

If you shoot both stills and video and want full-frame, the S5 II simply cannot be beaten at this price, especially as a kit with the excellent 20-60mm lens, though serious filmmakers will find the Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX even more compelling.

Today's best Canon Panasonic Lumix S5 II deal in the US

Panasonic Lumix S5 II with 50mm F1.8 Lens: was $2,449.98 now $1,747.98 at Amazon Get the incredible Panasonic Lumix S5 II and a 50mm F1.8 lens with a saving of over $700. Our 5-star review tells you everything you need to know – it doesn't get any better than this for mirrorless cameras. There's so much to love, with 24MP full-frame stills, 6K video, incredible image stabilization and phase-detection autofocus. At this price there is no better time to get hold of one of the best mirrorless cameras on the market.

Today's best Panasonic Lumix S5 II deal in the UK

Panasonic Lumix S5 II with 20-60mm F3.5-5.6 Lens: was £2,299 now £1,745 at Amazon The Panasonic Lumix S5 II with a 20-60mm F3.5-5.6 Lens has had its price slashed by £550. This mirrorless camera is great for photographers due to the 24MP full-frame stills but truly comes alive for run-and-gun filmmakers. With 6K video, excellent image stabilization, and phase-detection autofocus the S5 II ticks a lot of boxes for handheld video on the move. Get the full low-down in our 5-star review.

Highlights of the Panasonic Lumix S5 II include a new 24MP full-frame sensor and 6K / 30p video recording, with virtually all video options available in 10-bit. What’s more, the S5 II isn’t limited to 16:9 video aspect ratio (or wider) like most cameras, but can record from the full sensor area, which in the S5 II is 3:2 aspect ratio.

This camera with a 20-60mm lens is a formidable pairing. Together, they're a well-made and compact combo that cover most stills and video scenarios, the wider-than-normal angle of view being particularly helpful for filmmaking. The full-frame ‘S’ lens range is coming together nicely, too.

The Panasonic Lumix S5 II is a fantastic camera for photographers, and it's also perfectly suited to videographers. With uncropped 6K 30p recording and excellent image stabilization, run-and-gun filmmakers have everything they need.

The S5 II is also great for those filming portrait video for social media. It can record uncropped video from the full 3:2 aspect ratio sensor, meaning no unnecessary loss of detail when shooting in narrower aspect ratios than the industry-standard 16:9.

