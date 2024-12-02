This Cyber Monday deal is the cheapest price I’ve ever seen for any mirrorless camera, and it’s a Canon!

It's Canon's cheapest ever mirrorless camera, and several leading camera retailers including Adorama and Best Buy have steadily cut the price of the EOS R100 over the course of 2024, culminating in this new low Black Friday / Cyber Monday price. In fact, the EOS R100 is the cheapest of all mirrorless cameras today.

Not bad for a camera that enjoys Canon's RF-mount which boasts excellent lenses, plus the same 24MP APS-C sensor and snappy dual-pixel autofocus as found in pricier models like the EOS R10. The EOS R100 is a simpler model ideal for beginner photographers, and could make an excellent present for the budding photographer or photography student in your life, especially when it's bought with the 15-45mm lens for a new low $349 at Adorama – that's $250 off.

Want more glass? The Canon EOS R100 with 15-45mm and 55-210mm lenses is only $499 at Amazon,or you can pick the EOS R100 up as a camera only for $299 at B&H Photo Video. If you're keen to know your other deal options, why don't you check out my camera deals round up which includes the 26 best Cyber Monday 2024 camera deals. For all tech-related deals, do peek our TechRadar's Cyber Monday deals round up.

Canon EOS R100 (camera only): was $479 now $299 at BHPhoto If you already own a Canon camera you might want to consider the EOS R100 as a second body, and in which case you might already own the kit lenses and just need the body only. If that's you, then the camera-only option has fallen from $479 to just $299 – yep, just $300 for a brand new Canon mirrorless camera!

I didn't really see the appeal of the EOS R100 when it was launched in May 2023 and even said it was "all out-of-touch with beginners". However, with this deal, it is the cheapest mirrorless camera for beginners with an APS-C sensor, and it's starting to make more sense.

The EOS R100 packs many of the same features as its pricier siblings, including 24.2MP photos, lovely color profiles and Canon's excellent dual-pixel autofocus system, but in a simpler and cheaper body. For instance, its fixed screen isn't touch-sensitive which could take some getting used to if your only photography experience is with a smartphone.

Yes, with its DSLR-style form factor, the EOS R100 is an altogether different experience to taking pictures with your phone – and you might just catch the photography bug with it. At this price, the EOS R100 is an excellent first camera for budding photographers and students, and it gets you into the Canon system.

