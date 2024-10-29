The Nikon Z6 III is our best-rated camera of 2024 - and it just got its first price cut

There's big news in the camera deals world today, folks - the excellent (and new) Nikon Z6 II has just received its first-ever discount in the US. Right now, you can get this fantastic hybrid mirrorless camera for just $2,299 (it was $2,499) at Adorama and other leading retailers.

The Nikon Z6 III melds an incredibly compelling price with cutting edge features like the world's first partially stacked sensor and vastly improved autofocus. For both stills and video it's a superb choice currently - not least because it's capable of extremely rapid burst rates and 6K video at a price point that's unparalleled. There's a reason why we've ranked the Nikon Z6 III at the very top of our best mirrorless cameras list as the best all-rounder right now.

So, If you're on the hunt for a next-gen camera upgrade for your flagging Z6 Mark 1 or even a DSLR, then do yourself a favor and check out this deal ahead of Black Friday next month. Note that you can also find this deal at B&H Photo and the official Nikon USA site for the same price.

Nikon Z6 III record-low price

Nikon Z6 III (body): was $2,499 now $2,296.95 at Adorama

Today's price cut at Adorama and other leading stores yields the first-ever discount we've seen on the stunning Nikon Z6 III body. This fantastic mirrorless camera was just released a few months ago and features an impressive partially 24.5MP full-frame stacked sensor with vastly improved autofocus and 6K video up to 60fps. Our Nikon Z6 III review awarded this excellent camera a full five stars out of five so today's price cut gets a glowing recommendation from us.

Should you wait until Black Friday?

(Image credit: Amy Davies)

Honestly, probably not - but it's up to you. As a deals editor at TechRadar, I'd say this one is unlikely to go any lower over Black Friday since it's already a pretty significant discount for a brand new body. At best, I think it will likely be the same price over Black Friday, so there's an argument for both buying early and simply being patient.

If you want a camera now, then by all means, pick this one up. One thing I will say, however, is that this year's Black Friday camera deals will likely have plenty of options for other models. For example, the Nikon Z8, Z7 II, and older Z6 II are all likely to be back down to record-low prices, which could be good options depending on your needs. We'll also have good deals for Sony and Canon bodies too, should you want to consider over brands.