The mind-blowingly capable OM System OM-1 Mark II gets first ever price cut

The OM System OM-1 Mark II is an outstanding camera for wildlife or adventure shooting, and right now, you can get this latest flagship for $2,099 (was $2,399) at Amazon US or £1,842 (was £2,099) at Amazon UK.

These are collectively the first discounts we've seen on the camera body since it was released back in February. And, overall, it's a superb deal if you've got a penchant for blazingly quick lightweight cameras.

Packing in a 20MP stacked BSI Micro Four Thirds sensor, the OM-1 Mark II is capable of 50fps continuous shooting with autofocus as well as 120fps with AF/AE locked. Arguably it's not the speed that's the main draw of the Mark II, however, as the camera also features class-leading image stabilization and a host of innovative software features like Live Composite, Live ND, and the new built-in graduated ND filter.

As the Swiss army knife of flagship cameras, the OM-1 Mark II is easily one of the most fully-featured bodies on the market right now.

OM System OM-1 Mark II first ever discount

OM System OM-1 Mark II camera (body): was $2,399 now $2,099.99 at Amazon

The OM System OM-1 Mark II has just received its first-ever discount at Amazon with a full $300 saving on this excellent MFT flagship. Melding a 20MP BSI Micro Four Thirds sensor with blazingly quick shooting speeds and innovative new built-in software features, the OM-1 M2 is the latest in a long line of superb lightweight cameras from OM System (formerly Olympus). Particularly suited to adventure or wildlife shooting, the OM-1 is a robust camera that won't let you down in the field. Also available at Adorama and Amazon UK

See more: check out all of today's camera deals at Amazon

A versatile camera for wildlife and action

(Image credit: James Abbott)

We claimed that the OM-1 Mark II is "almost the perfect camera for wildlife" shooting in our OM System OM-1 II review. OM System has really honed in on this target market with sensible upgrades to AF subject detection and ergonomic changes to the Mark II's body such as rubberized dial grips. This makes perfect sense, of course, since the 2x crop factor for Micro Four Thirds lends itself superbly to lightweight telephoto lenses.

Right now, there's a lot of discussion around the viability of Micro Four Thirds but a camera like the OM-1 Mark II is still very much worth it if you can make the most of its incredible suite of features and want to cut that bulky kit down to size.

While the body isn't that much smaller than similarly priced APS-C or full frame bodies from competitors, the MFT lenses are absolutely unbeatable when it comes to size and weight.

Speaking of which, if you're looking for a superb lens in addition to your body, you can also get the kit with the 12-40mm F2.8 Pro II for $2,699 / £2,599.

This versatile zoom retails for $1,000 new so you're getting a double saving here - although there are plenty of cheap second-hand MFT lenses available right now if you want to go body-only.