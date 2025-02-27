Preorder the Panasonic Lumix S1RII and get a free memory card or solid state drive
That's up to $500 in added goodies with this excellent new flagship
The successor to the impressive Panasonic Lumix S1R has not hit the shelves yet but it is now available to preorder. By way of tempting you to do so, every pre-order of the Panasonic Lumix S1RII at Adorama for $3297.99 will qualify you to claim a free memory card or solid-state drive thrown in. That'll save you up to $500.
The storage deal is for either a SanDisk Pro-Cinema CFexpress Memory Card 320GB or the Pro Portable SSD 1TB; two extremely handy and sizeable drives. It's also possible to upgrade the size of the storage for an additional fee if you think you'll need even more space for your photos or videos. Considering you're spending over $3000, making this sort of saving is well worth consideration.
Today's best Panasonic Lumix S1RII deal
Preorder the all-new Lumix S1RII and you can claim a free memory card or solid-state drive. Given the price of the storage you'll require, this actually turns out to be quite an attractive deal, enabling you to save up to $500.
The Panasonic Lumix S1R was a mighty fine flagship and the Panasonic Lumix S1RII is set to beat it. We've only had a hands-on test so far but "our early impressions of Panasonic's new high-resolution flagship are very favorable", according to our cameras editor Tim. It's smaller and lighter than the first generation but manages to improve upon it in virtually every regard.
We've been particularly impressed by the hybrid autofocus system, which is faster, smoother, and more accurate than the contrast-based system on the old model. This will be ideal for videographers wanting to track moving subjects.
The price will put off a lot of people but its "approachability" may well tempt a lot of serious hobbyists to make the investment. The storage deal might also help to soften the blow.
The Panasonic Lumix S1RII looks set to be an amazing camera but it's not your only option. For some of our other favorites, head over to our best mirrorless cameras guide where we include equivalent models from Sony, Canon, and other leading brands.
