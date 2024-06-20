Full frame bargain: get the Sony Alpha A7 III with a 28-70mm for $500 less today

If you're looking for a solid full-frame camera on a budget, one of the best deals at the moment is the Sony Alpha 7 III on sale at Adorama for $1,498 (was $1,998). A 25% discount makes this an absolute steal. The deal comes with a very respectable 28-70mm lens, which will get you up and running immediately.

The Alpha 7 III has been around for a few years but it's still an incredibly capable hybrid camera for the vast majority of people. Despite being a few years old, it still has an incredible 693-point autofocus system, uncropped 4K video, and amazing 5-axis image stabilization. At just under $1,500, there's nothing that beats it right now.

Sony Alpha 7 III camera deal at Adorama

This mirrorless powerhouse has the sort of specs you would expect from any modern-day camera. 693-point AF system, 5-axis image stabilization, and uncropped 4K video will enable you to get some amazing photos and video. A $500 discount makes this incredible full-frame camera more affordable than ever. Adorama even throw a 28-70mm lens to get you up and running straight away.

Not many cameras get 5/5 in our reviews. That is, unless you're the Sony Alpha 7 III. With unbelievable specs, even for it's age, one of the best mirrorless cameras has really stood the test of time.

The 5-axis in-body image stabilization system provides five stops of stabilisation which helps to ensure all photos are razor sharp. The rear 3.0-inch tilt-angle display is also touch-sensitive, which makes it a great option for vlogging. 4K video is uncropped so you'll get all the detail needed even at the highest resolution.

The more you look at the specs of this impressive camera, the more you'll realise that even many modern-day mirrorless cameras haven't surpassed it. Other options are available, though, and if Sony's the brand for you, check out our Best Sony Cameras.

New to mirrorless?

(Image credit: Future)

Mirrorless cameras are more compact than their DSLR counterparts and are slowly pushing the latter out of the camera market all together. If you're new to the mirrorless world, then check out our best entry level mirrorless cameras where you'll find a wide range of options that cover different budgets and end applications.