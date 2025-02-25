Flagship Panasonic Lumix S1R II unveiled: here's why the 8K hybrid beats its Sony, Canon and Nikon rivals for video

The new Lumix S1R II is a major upgrade of the S1R, with a new 44MP sensor

First full-frame camera with 8K open gate video and 32-bit float audio recording

Launched alongside a new Lumix Flow app, the S1R II costs $3,299 / £2,999 / AU$5,499

Panasonic has unveiled its most powerful full-frame mirrorless camera yet, the Lumix S1R II. It upgrades the 47MP Lumix S1R in just about every regard, even if a few megapixels have been shaved off with its new stabilized 44MP sensor.

Key upgrades include beefy video features such as 8K open gate video recording (coming via a firmware update soon), plus 32-bit float audio recording through an XLR adaptor that debuted in the Lumix GH7.

10-bit 8K video recording up to 30fps delivers 14EV dynamic range, while it's also possible to record 5.8K Apple Pro Res raw internally – that's a first for Lumix. We've also got the usual array of color profiles, including V-log to maximize detail for those that like to grade footage, plus a Cinelike profile that emulates the popular Rec.709 look.

Naturally, 8K video recording is memory-hungry. As such, the option for proxy recording is welcome, as is Frame.io support – a tool that can ease workflow for collaborative projects.

The Lumix S1R II is also equipped with refined hybrid phase-detection autofocus, which Panasonic says is twice as effective as in the Lumix S5 II for its best-ever autofocus performance.

In-body image stabilization is rated up to 8EV, and includes a new crop-less mode which we're keen to test properly – you can check out our early impressions in our Lumix S1R II hands-on review.

Design-wise, there are further Panasonic firsts too: a new multi-angle screen, much like the one in the Sony A1 II, for easy viewing from any angle in vertical and horizontal format.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are front and rear tally lamps so users know when the camera is rolling, direct recording from USB-C to SSD portable drives, and grilles under the 5.76m-dot EVF to dissipate heat for impressive video record times.

We've already got the Lumix S1R II for in-depth testing and our first impressions are highly favorable. (Image credit: Future | Sam Kieldsen)

Photographers can enjoy blackout-free 10fps burst shooting with the mechanical shutter, a rate that's upped to 40fps when using the electronic shutter, with the option for pre-burst capture up to 1.5 seconds with the shutter half pressed, before fully pressing the shutter button. That 44MP resolution can also be upped to 177MP when using the High Res shot mode.

All this is squeezed into a dust-, splash- and freeze-resistant body that's 20 percent smaller than the Lumix S1R and which is almost the same size as the Lumix S5 II.

Panasonic also announced a new app alongside the Lumix S1R II: Lumix Flow. A key feature of the new app is the ability to use an iOS or Android phone as a monitor, over a direct USB-C to USB-C connection. It's currently compatible with the Lumix S5 II, GH7 and S1R II, and users can also rate each take as they go to streamline workflow. Another element to the app, which is open to any user with any camera, is a script, shoot and edit project management tool.

The Lumix S1R II costs $3,299 / £2,999 / AU$5,499 body-only, and is also available in the UK only with the Panasonic Lumix S 24-105mm F4 Macro OIS lens, for £3,799. That's a particularly competitive price versus Sony, Canon and Nikon rivals. So how do the flagship models stack up?

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Step aside Sony, Canon and Nikon?

As a flagship mirrorless camera with superb photo and 8K video skills, the Lumix S1R II has fierce competition, with obvious rivals including the Sony A1 II, Canon EOS R5 II and Nikon Z8.

The Lumix S1R II starts life with super-competitive pricing – it's half the price of the A1 II, around 50% cheaper than Canon EOS R5 II, and 25% less than the Z8, even if Nikon's mirrorless camera can now be found for around the same price as the Lumix S1R II.

If you're coming in new to any of those systems, the Lumix S1R II offers the best value, and I'd only expect it to go down in price in the coming months. The S1R II also beats those rivals with some of its video features; it's the only camera with open gate 8K video (coming via a firmware update later this year) – meaning you can use the full height and width of the 3:2 aspect ratio sensor, with no 16:9 limit.

It's also the only camera here with the option for 32-bit float audio capture, albeit via Panasonic's XLR adaptor. There's also the intriguing crop-less image stabilization mode, and I expect the S1R II to have the best stabilization performance of any flagship full-framer.

The Sony A1 II is a pricier Lumix S1R II rival that's probably better for photographers, but Panasonic's camera holds its own, especially for video (Image credit: Future / Tim Coleman)

Where the Lumix S1R II potentially comes up short versus its rivals is that its sensor is a regular back side illuminated sensor, whereas the other models use a speedier 'stacked' sensor type, which is better equipped to deal with rolling shutter distortion. Overall, photographers are probably better catered for with the other cameras too, with features like even faster burst shooting, and in Canon's case, an upscale function and superb sport priority autofocus modes.

We're currently reviewing the Lumix S1R II, and you can read our first impressions in our Panasonic Lumix S1R II hands-on review, with our in-depth review soon to follow. What do you make of Panasonic's best-ever Lumix? Let us know in the comments below.