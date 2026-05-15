Where to buy the Panasonic Lumix L10: here's when preorders start, the best retailers, and how to get a gold version

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The perfect alternative to the Fujifilm X100VI?

The Gold Titanium Special Edition of the Panasonic Lumix L10 compact camera, sat on gray and rust-colored rocks
(Image credit: Tim Coleman)

How do you celebrate 25 years of Lumix cameras? Well, releasing a stunning, premium compact camera like the Panasonic Lumix L10 feels suitably apt if you ask me.

Preorders are now live for this latest model ahead of a June release date, and you can check out all the places to buy the L10 below. I've included both US and UK retailers, as well as details on the stunning limited edition gold version.