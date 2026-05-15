How do you celebrate 25 years of Lumix cameras? Well, releasing a stunning, premium compact camera like the Panasonic Lumix L10 feels suitably apt if you ask me.

Preorders are now live for this latest model ahead of a June release date, and you can check out all the places to buy the L10 below. I've included both US and UK retailers, as well as details on the stunning limited edition gold version.

As an overview, the L10 starts at $1,499 / £1,299, which puts it firmly in Fujifilm X100VI territory. Coincidence? I think not — and the L10 is definitely a fantastic alternative to the much-hyped Fuji if you're struggling to get your hands on it.

Unlike the X100VI, the L10 features a built-in Leica 24-75mm f/1.7-2.8 lens, which gives you a flexible zoom that covers a wide range of focal lengths. You also get