Sigma's first Canon RF lens is finally here – and it could be the best zoom for APS-C fans

Sigma has officially launched its first-ever lens for Canon RF-mount: the 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN Contemporary. We knew the lens was on its way after Canon finally gave the key to the door of its RF-mount to Sigma and Tamron in April, and now we know that the 18-50mm will hit the shelves on July 11.

It's about time. Canon's superb crop-sensor (APS-C) mirrorless cameras such as the Canon EOS R7, the EOS R50, and the EOS R10 (which we rank as the best camera for beginners) are hamstrung; up until this point, these cameras have been sorely lacking decent lenses, especially when compared to the best Sony cameras like the A6700 that enjoy a much healthier choice.

The tide is starting to turn, and the Sigma 18-50mm is an excellent opening third-party addition to the RF-mount. The APS-C lens offers an equivalent 24-75mm focal length with a constant f/2.8 maximum aperture – the middle lens of the classic trinity of f/2.8 zooms.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Sigma) (Image credit: Sigma) (Image credit: Sigma) (Image credit: Sigma)

Not only is the classic versatile zoom lens a superb everyday lens for landscapes, portraits, and events, it's immediately the fastest RF-S lens available thanks to its f/2.8 aperture, with the current four Canon RF-S lenses having smaller and variable aperture zooms.

It's also an excellent value lens, launching at $499 / £479 / AU$699.

As things stand, we expect the Sigma 18-50mm to boast the best optical quality of any Canon RF-mount lens for APS-C, although technically you can use Canon's full-frame RF lenses with APS-C cameras, and there are plenty more full-frame Canon RF lenses available.

The proven APS-C lens by Sigma is already available in L-Mount, Sony E-mount, and Fujifilm X-Mount versions, and has been fine-tuned for Canon RF-mount to support Canon's Servo AF, in-camera aberration correction, and to ensure autofocus drive and communication is up to speed with Canon cameras.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's splash and dust resistant, and only weighs 10.6oz / 300g, which is quite the feat for a f/2.8 zoom lens – and makes the 18-50mm a perfect size match with Canon's APS-C mirrorless cameras.

There are better lenses available for macro photographers: the maximum magnification ratio is just 1:2.8 at the wide focal length and 1:5 at the telephoto setting. However, that doesn't stop the Sigma 18-50mm from being the most versatile lens available for Canon APS-C mirrorless cameras.

Image 1 of 2 It's a little odd that Sigma's promotional material for the 18-50mm show the APS-C lens mounted to the full-frame Canon EOS R5 camera, though lenses for the two sensor formats are interchangeable. (Image credit: Sigma)

(Image credit: Sigma)

There are five more lenses from Sigma in the pipeline, including a quartet of fast aperture f/1.4 prime lenses due later in 2024; the 16mm F1.4 DC DN (with an estimated price $449 / £389), the 23mm F1.4 DC DN (around $549 / £479), the 30mm F1.4 DC DN (for roughly $339 / £319) and 56mm F1.4 DC DN (about $479 / £419).

Canon's camera hardware is unquestionably good, and now the native lenses are arriving to back them up. Thanks to Sigma, it's a new dawn for Canon's APS-C mirrorless cameras.