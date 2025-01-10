DJI's Mic Mini might just have met its match: the tiny, logo-free Hollyland Lark M2S wireless mic

Hollyland announces new Lark M2S wireless mic to rival DJI and Rode

The M2S is available in twin mic / receiver kits for around $139 / £130

It features a discreet logo-free design and weighs just 7g

There's no shortage of wireless mics for content creators in 2025, with the likes of the DJI Mic Mini and the Rode Wireless Micro being two fine examples. So how is it possible to stand out in an increasingly saturated market? By being practically invisible, as it turns out.

The new Hollyland Lark M2S has a feature set to rival the DJI Mic Mini, but with the design that DJI wishes it had: the Lark M2S is not only the smallest wireless mic we've seen yet when clipped to clothing, but it's also logo-free.

A discreet and logo-free mic that weighs a mere 7g and won't tug on clothing is a win in our book – too many wireless mics are all too visible in content that floods social media. You only have to look at the wireless mics we use on TechRadar's TikTok channel to appreciate where we're coming from.

Just because the Lark M2S is tiny, however, that doesn't mean that Hollyland has scrimped on features. You get smartphone-beating 24-bit audio, a single push environmental noise cancellation feature (ENC), a 70dB signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), plus a 116dB maximum Sound Pressure Level (SPL).

Battery life is rated at up to 9 hours of record time for each mic, which can be extended with the charging case to 30 hours, while the maximum transmission range is up to 300m.

(Image credit: Hollyland)

Those are solid specs for a wireless mic system that can be purchased as a kit comprising two transmitters (mics), two receivers (a basic one for USB-C smartphones, the other for cameras with a 3.5mm port), plus charging case, for just $139 / £130 – that's a fraction less than the Mic Mini. Oh, and a Lightning cable for older iPhones is chucked in for good measure – see all that's included in the Max combo in the image above.

The best of both DJI and Rode in a single package?

So how does the Hollyland Lark M2S stack up against DJI and Rode rivals? Specs-wise, favorably; it seemingly offers the best of both the DJI Mic Mini and Rode Wireless Micro models in a single package.

You get a small receiver for use with smartphones and a larger one with manual controls for use with cameras. Rode's package only offers the former and only works with smartphones, while DJI's only offers the latter which works with both cameras and phones, but is clunky when attached to a smartphone.

We can't comment on the actual audio quality of the Lark M2S yet, but our in-depth review is in the pipeline so do look out for that. What we can say off the bat is that the Lark M2S design and overall package looks stellar. You can pre-order now using the links above.