The impressive DJI Osmo Action 4 drops to a record-low price at Amazon

Snap up a DJI action camera that's as good as any GoPro

DJI Osmo Action 4
There are a few names that come to mind if we're talking about the best action cameras in the world right now. GoPro has historically performed very well, while Insta360 is also beginning to make waves. The final member of the action camera triangle is DJI who has significantly upped its game in recent years.

Their flagship offering, the Osmo Action 5 has now been released, which means we're seeing some fantastic savings on the 4th generation model. That means you can now snap up the DJI Osmo Action 4 at Amazon for just $209.99 (was $289). That's the lowest price it's ever been.

DJI Osmo Action 4
DJI Osmo Action 4: was $289 now $209.99 at Amazon

Despite being superseded by the 5th generation model, the Osmo Action 4 is still one seriously capable action camera. With a larger sensor than several alternatives, this action camera is a serious performer in low-light settings. It's also waterproof down to 18m and has a magnetic mounting system for quick change-ups. Get it now for its lowest ever price at Amazon.

DJI is pushing the boundaries of what is possible with action cameras and is the go-to brand for many. In our DJI Osmo Action 4 review, we spoke very highly of the larger and better sensor that delivers improved low-light performance over the Action 3.

Action cameras can sometimes get a bad rap when it comes to battery life but the Action 4 promises a full 160 minutes of runtime. That'll be more than enough for most vlogs or travel adventures. Touchscreens on the front and back also elevate the overall user experience.

If you want to see what other options are available to you then head over to our best action cameras buying guide. We've got top picks based on budget, resolution, and durability.

