BT customer services, number and complaints - how to sort out your broadband

As the biggest internet provider in the UK, it's no surprise that there will always be some BT Broadband customers that will have some cause for complaints and require assistance from customer services.

And that's not a slight on BT. Like every other major company out there, it employs a whole department of staff to deal with these complaints and has processes in place to resolve them as satisfyingly as possible.

So what do you need to do if you become one of those people that needs to get the attention of BT customer services? That's what this guide's for. We'll help you quickly identify the correct numbers to call to get hold of somebody to help - whether that be to make a complaint or just ask a burning question to somebody in customer services.

What ways can I make a complaint to BT?

Credit to BT, it offers a number of ways in which you can make a complaint to its customer support team:

By phone - see below for numbers

see below for numbers By live chat - head here between 7am and 10.45pm, 7 days a week

head here between 7am and 10.45pm, 7 days a week By email - by first completing its e-form

by first completing its e-form By letter - BT Correspondence Centre, Providence Row, Durham DH98 1BT

BT Correspondence Centre, Providence Row, Durham DH98 1BT On Twitter - the handle is @bt_uk and it seems pretty responsive

Rather confusingly, BT has several different customer service numbers that you can try in order to get through and resolve your issue or make a complaint. These are the three that we think will be most useful to access BT customer services.

BT broadband complaints If it's simply a complaint that you wish to make, then these are the numbers you need: 0800-111-4567 from a landline 0330-123-4567 from a mobile +44-179-359-6931 from outside the UK 8am-8pm Mondays to Fridays; between 9am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays

BT broadband customer services If it's not really a complaint you want to make, but are just looking for some advice or need to report a problem, then BT prefers you to call the following: 0800-800-150 from a landline +44-179-359-6931 outside the UK Between 8am-9pm Mondays to Fridays; 9am-8pm Saturdays; 9am-6pm Sundays. The line is open 24/7 if you're in need of some kind of repair to your broadband service.

Cancel your BT broadband Simply had enough of BT and want to try your luck with other broadband deals? Then these are the numbers you need: 0800-783-1401 from a landline +44-179-359-6931 outside the UK Between 8am-9pm Mondays to Fridays; 9am-8pm Saturdays; 9am-6pm Sundays

Are you getting the speeds you were promised from BT?

When you signed up for BT Broadband, you should have been given a minimum download speed figure in your terms and conditions. That minimum speed is very important, as BT allows you to leave your contract without penalty if the internet you're getting is slower than expected and the company can't improve it within 30 days.

That's where the TechRadar broadband speed test comes in. Fire it up and you'll find out what your home broadband speeds are within mere seconds. If it comes up short compared to what BT promised, then it's time to drop them a line by one of the methods above.

Can I cancel my BT Broadband contract?

A quick scan of the Ts&Cs of your BT Broadband documents will show that there aren't many opportunities to outright cancel your broadband and move to another ISP outside of lethargic broadband speeds as described above. Or not, at least, without having to pay an early termination fee or the remainder of your contract. But a few examples are as follows:

- Cancel within 14 days: your statutory cooling off period means that you can ditch BT in the first fortnight without penalty.

- Price increase: unfortunately, this can be a fairly common one, with companies like BT deciding to increase their prices during the contract term. Usually, they will let you have details of how to escape the agreement without charge when they send notice of the price hike.

- Mis-sold deal: if you're convinced that the internet you've ended up with is significantly different to what you thought you were going to get, then you may be able to convince BT to nullify the contract.

- Bad BT customer service: this will be pretty rare, but you may feel that BT has significantly fallen short of the service they should offer. You'll need to go through a full complaint process before being able to break your contract this way.

