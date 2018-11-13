Black Friday alert: FREE PS4 and FIFA 19 with Sony Xperia XA2 deals from Virgin Mobile

It is now just under two weeks until Black Friday which means there seems to be deals absolutely everywhere and it is starting to get hard to know which ones you should be going for. Fortunately, Virgin Mobile has made it easy by offering a real standout mobile phone deal.

Virgin has revealed an offer which will get you not only a Sony Xperia XA2 but also a PlayStation 4 with FIFA 19. This bundle won't even break the bank either, as it will only cost you as little £19 a month and has no upfront charge. To top the whole package off, the XA2 supports PlayStation Remote Play which allows you to stream certain PS4 games on your phone anywhere in your home.

It is important to note with this deal that you will be tied in to a three-year contract, so if you are a little afraid of committing to a phone then this may not be the perfect tariff for you - for that, you'll have to head over to our best mobile phone deals guide.

Virgin's free PS4 giveaway in full

Sony Xperia XA2 at Virgin Mobile | PlayStation 4 + FIFA 19 | FREE upfront | 1000 minutes | 1GB data | £19 per month

Virgin is offering up a great bundle deal here. Not only are you getting the Sony Xperia XA2 getting the PlayStation 4 bundle as well (which would normally be worth around the £250-mark. An astonishing freebie to celebrate Black Friday. Deal must end on the December 4View Deal

If 1GB of data just isn't going to to do it for you, then there are some other great options on offer from Virgin Mobile. For example, up the monthly spend to £21 and you'll bag 4GB of data instead - that's probably even better value. After that, it's £23 for 10GB, £26 for 40GB or £29 per month for a monumental 60GB of data.

Click here to see Virgin Mobile's full range of eligible XA2 deals

What makes the Xperia XA2 stand out?

Released earlier this year, the Sony Xperia XA2 would make a fine choice for a phone if you value saving money over cutting edge tech smarts. It provides a good overall performance, a solid camera and a 1080 display. Although you're not going to be getting the best battery life on this phone, you will be getting a camera which holds up well at this price range.