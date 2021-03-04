Apple AirPods Black Friday deals 2021: what to expect this year

The 2021 Black Friday deals event is the perfect opportunity to score AirPods at a discounted price, and we're to help you find the very best bargains available in the US and UK. This guide will not only show you the best Black Friday AirPods deals, but we'll also tell you everything else you need to know about the upcoming November sale.



Black Friday falls on November 26 this year, but we expect to see discounts leading up to the sale event like in years past. We also have Amazon Prime Day to look forward to, and unlike last year, we expect this year's sale to take place this summer, so you'll be able to snag a bargain then if you don't want to wait for the November sale.



We're expecting this year's sale to bring us some of the best Black Friday AirPods deals yet, thanks to the rumored release of the AirPods 3 and the all-new AirPods Max. This means even bigger price cuts on the 2019 version of the AirPods, record-low prices on the AirPods Pro, and, if we're lucky, first-time discounts on the AirPods Max and the AirPods 3. This all means that the 2021 Black Friday event could be an excellent year to snag AirPods deals.



Make sure to bookmark this page as we'll be updating it with all the latest news and the best Black Friday AirPods deals leading up to the sale event.

Black Friday AirPods deals: FAQ

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday

This year, Black Friday falls on November 26, 2021, though deals tend to start weeks in advance of the big day, with bargains popping up as early as late October.

Cyber Monday 2021 follows on November 29, 2021, giving you another chance to get your hands on some fantastic deals; this is when we tend to see site-wide discounts as opposed to the individual discounts common on Black Friday.

Black Friday AirPods deals: what to expect

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the hottest times of the year for potential discounts, and this could be the best year for AirPods yet.



With rumors that the Apple AirPods 3 will launch later this month, this year's Black Friday sale might be the best time to purchase Apple's best-selling earbuds. We're hoping to see record-low price cuts on earlier models such as the 2019 AirPods and the AirPods Pro and first-time discounts on the all-new AirPods 3 and the newly released AirPods Max.



While we can't predict the exact discounts we'll see at the 2021 Black Friday sale, we can expect that the biggest AirPods deals will sell out rather quickly based on previous years. Our recommendation is if you see a price you like, you should act fast before it's too late.

Which AirPods are best for me?

There are four different AirPods models to choose from this Black Friday: the Apple AirPods (2019) with a regular charging case or a wireless charging case, and the AirPods Pro and the newly released AirPods Max. There are also rumors that the AirPods 3 will be released before the November sale.

The 2019 AirPods are an upgrade to the original true wireless earbuds, coming with an H1 chip that allows for faster pairing times, more reliable wireless connectivity, and hands-free access to the Siri voice assistant.

You can either get these earbuds with a regular charging case or for a little more money, a wireless charging case that you can simply place of a Qi-certified charging mat to boost the battery. Be sure to double-check which version you're getting when you spot a great Black Friday deal – as a general rule, the wireless charging case tends to be more expensive.

The popular AirPods Pro were released in October of 2019 and come with active noise cancellation to block external sound, a new Spatial Audio feature that brings Dolby Atmos immersive sound, and a slicker design than the regular 2019 AirPods.

The AirPods Max were released in December of last year and are the most expensive AirPods on the market. The headphones feature an over-ear design, and like the AirPods Pro, come with active noise cancellation, powerful H1 Chips, and an enhanced audio experience. The AirPods Max also feature a unique design with a breathable knit mesh headband and a stainless steel frame with memory foam earcups for ultimate comfort.

The best Black Friday AirPods deals from last year

Taking a look back at last year's Black Friday AirPods deals gives us a good idea of what will be discounted at the 2021 sale. We've listed the best deals from the US and UK below, which include deals on the AirPods Pro and the 2019 AirPods. The very best Black Friday AirPods deals sold out quickly, so keep that in mind for this year's sale event.

Last year's Black Friday AirPods deals in the US

