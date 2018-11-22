Amazon Echo Dot price is just $24 thanks to today’s Black Friday deal

Black Friday 2018 has officially arrived for Amazon. The tech giant released their deals early this morning, and as expected, they include huge discounts on their popular Amazon devices.



Some stand out Black Friday deals include the Echo (2nd gen) for $69, the Fire 7 Tablet for $29.99 and the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $139.



The best-selling Echo Dot (3rd gen) has been discounted down to only $24. That's more than 50% off, and the best price we've seen for this smart speaker.





Shop the rest of Amazon's Black Friday device deals that are available now.

Amazon Black Friday Deals: Live

Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Get the ultimate 4K HDR streaming box for 50% off. You can get the hands-free streaming media player for only $59.99 this Black Friday.View Deal

Echo (2nd Gen) $99 $69 at Amazon

The popular 2nd gen Echo smart speaker is on sale for $69. That's $30 off, and the best price we've seen for this Alexa powered smart speaker. View Deal

Echo Spot $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $40 on on the Echo Spot smart display today. Powered by Alex, the Spot can play music, read the news, answer questions, set music alarms and control your smart home.View Deal

Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Amazon's most popular tablet is on sale for only $29.99. This is a great deal and would make an excellent gift for anyone on your list. View Deal