How to buy the best Herschel backpack for school: our top picks

When you're getting ready to go back to school, you'll need to make sure you have a backpack that's ready for your day-to-day activities. Herschel Supply Co. makes some of the most popular and best backpacks, and it has a variety to choose from.

Herschel Supply Co. is a Canada-based designer of backpacks with an emphasis on simple, timeless styles. The company's backpacks are mostly focused on offering the essentials, with just a few pockets and laptop sleeves, as well as straightforward shoulder straps.

With Herschel backpacks, you won't run into an overload of pockets that you won't no what to do with, or a crazy number of straps that end up dangling loose and snagging on things when you don't need them.

Herschel puts all of that together into stylish backpacks that have reasonable prices. And, the company makes important considerations you might not see in cheaper bags, like the bright interior lining in most of its backpacks that make it easier to see what's inside.

When you're considering a Herschel backpack, you should decide what your regular need will be. Some have extra pockets to help keep organized, while others have special organizers within pockets. Most have fairly basic straps, though some do have more padded back that can be better for longer commutes. The backs also come in a typical zipper style or foldover design.

All of that is backed by a limited lifetime warranty, so Herschel is standing behind its quality of construction and materials.

Here's a look at the Herschel backpacks we think are best.

These are products that we haven't had in our test labs, but based on our experts' opinion and knowledge of the most reputable brands around, we think these are worth looking at.

Our selections, ranked from cheapest to most expensive, take into account online reviews, brand reputation, product capability and unique features, to help you pick through the maze of choices available to you.

(Image credit: Herschel)

Herschel Pop Quiz backpack

Everything you could need

Key features: Fleece-lined laptop sleeve, front pocket with organizers, sunglasses compartment, waterproof zipper | Dimensions: 17.5 x 11.75 x 6 inches (H x W x D) | Volume: 22L | Weight: 1.11 pounds

The Herschel Pop Quiz backpack is clearly designed with students in mind. It has a simple style and reasonable price, but comes with no shortage of features to meet your daily needs. It has a padded laptop sleeve with fleece lining to keep your computer safe, and its front pocket includes built-in organizers so you can keep all your school supplies in order. It even has waterproof zippers to help protect all your belongings. And, with a wide variety of styles, you can find a design that fits your personality.

(Image credit: Herschel)

Herschel Little America backpack

Premium foldover

Key features: Spacious, Fleece-lined laptop sleeve, front pocket, contoured straps, mesh back padding | Dimensions: 19.25 x 11.25 x 7 inches (H x W x D) | Volume: 25L | Weight: 1.95 pounds (Shipping weight)

Herschel's Little America backpack comes in multiple sizes, so you can go larger or smaller depending on your needs. But, the 25-liter larger model offers ample room for books and school supplies. With a folderover design, you also get more leeway to pack in thing that are a bit too large. The strap closures let you customize the pack size some, while magnetic closures make it easier to quickly close and open. This is also a good pick if you go longer distances or bike with your backpack, as the air mesh back padding should offer extra comfort and breathability while you're on the move.

(Image credit: Herschel)

Herschel Retreat backpack

Practical, foldover pack

Key features: Fleece-lined laptop sleeve, magnetic strap closures, external sleeve, media pocket with headphone port | Dimensions: 17 x 12 x 6 inches (H x W x D) | Volume: 19.5L | Weight: 1.69 pounds

The Herschel Retreat backpack is a straightforward foldover backpack. It doesn't go overboard with special pockets, and instead keeps most of its 19.5-liter volume dedicated to its main compartment, though there is a front sleeve and media pocket with a headphone port. The size should allow you to fit a number of school books with ease, while the padded, fleece-lined laptop sleeve can fit up to 15-inch laptops.

(Image credit: Herschel)

Herschel Heritage backpack

Classic style

Key features: Laptop sleeve, affordable price, media pocket with headphone port | Dimensions: 18 x 12.25 x 5.5 inches (H x W x D) | Volume: 21.5L | Weight: 1.3 pounds

Herschel's Heritage backpack is as simple as they come, with a truly classic design but a wide range of style options. It's one of the company's more affordable options, but still has decent space, covered zippers, a 15-inch laptop sleeve, and a front pocket with a handy clip for holding your keys.

(Image credit: Herschel)

Herschel Classic XL backpack

Sheer volume

Key features: Laptop sleeve, affordable price, high capacity, water bottle pockets | Dimensions: 17.5 x 12.5 x 6"(D inches (H x W x D) | Volume: 30L | Weight: 1.48 pounds (Shipping weight)

The Classic backpack is another model with a simple style and affordable price, but it offers extra room in the XL model. With 30 liters of space, you can pack your books, your lunch, and more. There's a 15-inch laptop sleeve, and a front storage pocket to help separate items. Plus, if like to keep a drink handy on long days of classes, the two water bottle pockets can help you out.