Best cheap gaming keyboards 2021

The best cheap gaming keyboards are there if getting a premium one isn’t possible. A top-of-the-line gaming keyboard is always going to be the best choice. However, when you’re on a tight budget or new to the PC gaming world, it might not be the most economical one.

Luckily, cheap doesn’t necessarily mean crap, as these gaming keyboards below are out to prove. They might not have the most modern features or the most robust build. However, you can rest assured that they’ll deliver where it matters most – performance. Most of them ensure your comfort during long sessions as well, all while looking good doing it.

So, don’t worry about getting the most kitted out keyboard for now. If you’re looking for something at the entry-level, these cheap gaming keyboards we’ve handpicked ourselves will do the trick. We’ve even included our price comparison tool so you can get the best deal and save even more.

(Image credit: Roccat)

Cheap gaming keyboards often come with compromises, and unfortunately, Roccat Magma’s is build quality. This fairly new offering from Roccat isn’t as robust as its pricier counterparts. In fact, it feels a bit cheap.

However, it makes up for that in a massive way with surprisingly fast and accurate performance, giving you incredibly punchy gameplay for something so affordable. It also features advanced anti-ghosting technology and quiet keys – not to mention, a semi-transparent top plate with five RGB lighting zones beneath it that make the whole keyboard light up. At $50/£50, it’s a fantastic gateway gaming keyboard and something you can easily upgrade from later on when your skills demand it.

Read the full review: Roccat Magma

(Image credit: HyperX)

Rather than compromise on build quality, HyperX puts that first, giving its Alloy Core RGB a surprisingly hefty construction that will last you a while. This prioritizes taking button-mashing first (as well as spill resistance) and is a good entry-level option for beginner gamers who aren’t quite adept yet at fighting monsters and shooting their enemies. It also offers great comfort, delivering a nice tactile feedback, on top of being quiet for those late night gaming sessions.

And, because beginners deserve RGB lighting as well, this has several RGB lighting effects and its Signature light bar. The keys may not be as responsive as the premium options, but it does well for novice gamers.

(Image credit: Corsair)

Corsair may be known for its top-notch premium keyboards, but it’s got a few great contenders for the budget-minded as well. Case in point, the K55 RGB Pro, whose plethora of features are only exceeded by its affordable price.

You’re certainly getting a lot of value from this gaming keyboard – its per-key RGB lighting, six programmable macro keys and a dedicated macro recording button, dedicated media keys, and Elgato support for streamers. For something under $100/£100, that’s a lot. You might find its membrane keys a little unsatisfying to press and its design a bit plain, but if you want to start experimenting with macros, this one’s an ace.

(Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech’s G213 Prodigy might not have proper mechanical switches, but its mech dome switches sure come pretty close to them. Its mechanical-style performance and feel is impressive, and it can keep up with the best PC games, even the fast-paced ones. It’s even fantastic for typing, especially with its included wrist rest, making it well-suited for productivity tasks.

We also love its simple design, despite the fact that its RGB lighting is a bit underwhelming and its build isn’t as robust. That’s especially because very much like the more premium Logitech keyboards, it’s loaded with media buttons, including a volume rocker.

Read the full review: Logitech G213 Prodigy

(Image credit: Havit)

5. Havit HV-KB558CM Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo Best bargain-basement gaming keyboard Specifications Interface: Wired RGB lighting: Yes Switches: YesMechanical TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Stunning RGB + Large keys great for beginners Reasons to avoid - Build isn’t very robust

Not only is this gaming keyboard from Havit incredibly cheap, but at less than $50/£50, it comes with a gaming mouse as well. Of course, being a bargain-basement option, you cannot expect breathtaking performance, premium build or a whole lot of features. Still, this combo boasts terrific RGB lighting, which can be adjusted on the fly, as well as 19 anti-ghosting keys and dedicated media keys on the keyboard.

The mechanical keys on the keyboard are also surprisingly solid yet satisfying to use, and if you’re looking for an entry-level mechanical keyboard, you’ve got a winner here.