The Apple AirPods Max are back to their lowest price of the year

Apple has returned the AirPods Max to their lowest price of the year as part of a 3-day sale at Best Buy. That means you've got until midnight on Monday to get the Apple AirPods Max for $379.99 (was $549).

The AirPods Max are the perfect gift for Apple fans looking for a user-friendly set of premium headphones. This especially rings true if they already have an iPad or iPhone that can take advantage of exclusive iOS features all for a record-low price.

Today's best Apple AirPods deal

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $379.99 at Best Buy The Apple AirPods Max are the best noise cancelling headphones for Apple fans and an ideal complement to an iPhone or iPad. In addition to its audio performance and ANC quality, the user experience and exclusive iOS features elevate it as a luxury listening device. They last up to 20 hours on one charge and support USB-C charging and listening. This is the cheapest price we've seen all year, and it probably won't get cheaper until late 2025.

Our Apple AirPods Max review highlighted the audio performance, user experience, and noise cancellation as these headphones' top features. It's arguably on par with Sony's top noise-cancelling headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5.

Just a few features separate the two, like the XM5's 3.5mm audio jack and Apple's unbeatable spatial audio with head tracking. You can enjoy Dolby Atmos movies on iPad or iPhone with audio that can outdo the average home theater system.

The AirPods Max also offer enough convenient features to match its Android-friendly competition. It features comfy memory foam earcups and a lightweight, mesh headband that molds to your head. It lasts up to 20 hours on one charge and, even without a port for a standard headphone jack, you can it into devices that support listening via USB-C like the iPhone.

In addition to the AirPods Max, we recommend Apple and Beats headphones in our best AirPods list. The best noise cancelling headphones are also a great place to look for alternatives to Apple's best over-ear headphones.