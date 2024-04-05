Sony's best noise-cancelling wireless headphones plummet to a record-low price

Our top-rated over-ear headphones are now available for a record-low price – need we say any more? The Sony WH-1000XM4 may be a last-generation model, but they are still the number one pick in our best headphones guide for their excellent sound quality, industry-leading noise-cancellation, and unbeatable value for money.

And that's why you shouldn't miss your chance to get the Sony WH-1000XM4 at Amazon UK for £199 (was £350). It's also the first time they've been this cheap since last year's Black Friday, and they may not fall any lower until Prime Day in July (which is also a members-only exclusive sale).

Today's best Sony WH-1000XM4 deal

Sony WH-1000XM4: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSony-WH-1000XM4-Cancelling-Wireless-Headphones-Black%2Fdp%2FB08C7KG5LP%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £350 now £199 at Amazon

Here's a return to the record-low price for the wireless noise-cancelling cans that sit at the top of our best headphones guide. Don't be put off by the fact they're an older model, as they still offer impressive audio quality, industry-leading noise-cancellation tech, a comfortable fit, and a healthy 30-hour battery life. They're an unbeatable buy if you want a pair of terrific value-for-money premium over-ear headphones.

The excellent noise cancellation, superior sound quality and sturdy build are highlighted as the best features in our Sony WH-1000XM4 review. After a permanent price cut last year, they became our go-to choice when it comes to the best headphones for most people – and deals like this only make them easier to recommend.

A newer pair of Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are also available, but the XM4 are still up there as the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. Not only are the XM4 significantly cheaper by almost £100, but they also offer a similar level of sound quality based on our testing.

Based on that, we suggest getting the cheaper XM4s and putting the cash you saved towards some vinyl or your monthly music subscription service and putting these headphones to the test.

If you do think they're not quite the right choice for you, we've got more of the latest headphone deals for you to browse, including several cheaper and even more budget-friendly options.