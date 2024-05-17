Leaker lists claimed Sonos Roam 2 specs and pictures – and its most disappointing feature hasn't changed

What appear to be leaked marketing images of the Sonos Roam 2 have popped up on X, along with claimed specs – and there’s a minor letdown.

An X user going by the name of MysteryLupin posted a trio if images of what’s apparently the Sonos Roam 2, along with specs. These suggest the speaker will have two digital amplifiers, two Class H digital amplifiers, one tweeter and one midwoofer. It's also said to have a IP67 water and dust resistance rating, dimensions of 16.8 x 6.2 x 6cm and a weight of 43 grams. The tipster says the Roam 2 will cost €199, which roughly equates to $179 / £179 / AU$299.

Those are reasonable specs for a portable speaker, even if they're rather similar to the original Sonos Roam. We suspect the upgrades will come more in terms of digital signal processing and improved streaming quality. But MysteryLupin’s claim that the Roam 2 will have a 10-hour battery life has left us feeling a pang of premature disappointment.

Sonos Roam 210h battery0,43kg16,8 x 6,2 x 6,0 cmIP672 digital amplifier.2 Class H digital amplifiers .cture.1 tweeter 1 midwoofer €199 pic.twitter.com/SxxU1W1y5BMay 16, 2024

That’s because the original Sonos Roam had a 10-hour battery life and we felt it was a tad lacking, especially when we tested it and found at medium volume it only lasted nine hours away from a power socket. Maybe Sonos has done some optimizations so that the Roam 2 can last for 10 hours at higher volumes, but that’s just some causal speculation for now.

Going by the leaked images of a pre-released model from last week, the Roam 2 looks basically identical to its predecessor. That’s not a bad thing per se, as the current Roam is a decent-looking compact wireless speaker. But some more color options other than black and white would be appreciated for a speaker that’s designed to be used outdoors – a splash of green or blue would convey some fun summer vibes, for example.

Now we have no way to verify these images are indeed of the Sonos Roam 2, and the detailed specs arguably don't offer much of an upgrade, so perhaps MysteryLupin is wrong or has posted older information that’s now outdated. While the current Roam is one of the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy today, for a second-generation model we’d like to see improved battery life and punchier bass. We also wouldn't say no to some improved audio processing.

Given that leaks about the Sonos Roam 2 have gathered pace recently, we’d not be surprised if an official reveal is set to go ahead in June based on previous rumors, so stay tuned to TechRadar for any updates on that.

