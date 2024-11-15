Teenage Engineering's OP-XY sequencer brings loads of new functions and looks club-ready in all black – but boy, does it cost a lot

Teenage Engineering has launched its new OP-XY sequencer, synthesizer, and sequencer.

The new device costs more than the company's OP-Z sequencer and OP-1 audio workstation

The OP-XY costs $2,299 / £1,899.

Teenage Engineering has revealed the latest addition to its famed OP lineup of portable synthesizers and sequencers, the OP-XY.

The OP-XY is a sequel of sorts to the OP-Z compact sequencer, adding an OLED screen and an expanded array of controls in the same compact form factor as the company’s legendary OP-1 audio workstation.

At its core, the OP-XY is a 64-step sequencer, and working with it revolves around step-sequencing notes, with 24 voices of polyphony.

You can use these sequences to control multiple internal synth engines or up to eight pieces of outboard gear, like synthesizers, drum machines, and Eurorack modular synths.

(Image credit: OP-XY)

Along with a vast array of physical controls compared to the OP-Z, the OP-XY packs in a new sampler, a selection of punch-in effects for live performance, and a new “brain chord” feature that Teenage Engineering hasn’t really explained. Based on the name, it’s possible this is some kind of melody generator.

The OP-XY comes in a single monochrome black color with gray and white accents. In a clear reference to techno and club culture, its product page is covered in German phrases and pictures of straight-faced dancers in black leather outfits.

And in typical Teenage Engineering style, there are a few just-for-fun features like a gyroscope that lets you fade tracks in and out and a built-in speaker for jam sessions on the move.

Overall, the OP-XY seems to be one of the most feature-rich products Teenage Engineering has ever released, and its price tag reflects this (and then some).

You can purchase the OP-XY right now for a whopping price of $2,299 / £1,899 – drastically more expensive than the OP-Z ($499 / £499) and even a bit pricier than the OP-1 ($1,999 / £1,799).

So, is this Teenage Engineering getting serious about music, or is this another case of paying extra for a chic design from music tech’s coolest brand?

Who is the OP-XY for?

The OP-Z has earned a great reputation in the music gear scene for its relatively affordable price, expansive functionality, and portability, but it also garnered criticism for its cramped workflow and reliance on button combinations.

The OP-XY seems to fix this by adopting the chassis of the OP-1 workstation, but for more than four times the price, there needs to be more that justifies buying one.

What’s more, the internal synth engines and sampler seem to encroach on the song-making capabilities of the OP-1.

However, the OP-XY seems to pack more external connectivity and live performance functions than the OP-1, which mimics a tape machine in how songs are recorded and is generally quite intentional in its workflow.

The OP-XY could therefore be imagined as a live-focused reflection of the OP-1, and a straight-up big sibling to the OP-Z (though it does lose the OP-Z’s video sequencing function).

Whether that’s enough to justify such an eye-wateringly high price is ultimately up to you.

The OP-XY is available now from Teenage Engineering. For the latest on the trendiest music and audio gear, be sure to keep up with our audio coverage.