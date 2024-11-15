Bose is bringing back a musical legend from the 60s, and we don't mean Elvis
Bose's legendary 901 speakers are getting a new lease of life
- Bose is bringing back its 901 speakers, first launched in 1968
- They'll be a very, very limited edition
- The speakers are a collaboration with NYC lifestyle brand Kith
Way back in the 1960s, Bose introduced a musical legend. The 1968 Bose 901 speakers are famous in audiophile circles, with some reviewers claiming that they were among the best speakers of all time. As one reviewer, Julian Hirsch, wrote: "I have never heard a speaker system in my own home which could surpass, or even equal, the Bose 901 for overall realism of sound."
And now they're back.
Bose's best-known speakers are back for good
It's Bose's 60th anniversary this year, and the company is bringing the 901s back as part of the celebrations. The new versions are in collaboration with Bose's pals at NYC lifestyle and fashion brand Kith, whose founder and owner-operator Ronnie Fieg announced on Instagram: “If you’re half as meticulous about music and how it sounds as I am, you know the significance of the Bose 901 Speakers. To celebrate the brand’s 60th anniversary, I collaborated with Bose to reimagine the speaker.”
The reimagined 901s have been created with a bit of help from custom furniture designer Mark Jupiter, but so far we don't have any details about their actual specifications – or indeed pricing. Bose has also posted to Instagram but details are sparse.
What we do know is that the new 901s will be limited to just 12 sets, so you can expect a pretty hefty price tag if they're even available to buy; according to Bose, the 12 pairs are "exclusively for our friends and family".
