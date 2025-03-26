Some of my favorite Sonos speakers and soundbars are a great deal in the Amazon Spring Sale

Sonos has a few nice deals in the Amazon Spring Sale, including a few on products I've tested that I'd particularly recommend at the prices they've fallen to.

To start with, you can get the Sonos Roam 2 portable speaker for $139 (was $179) at Amazon US, or at Amazon UK for £139 (was £179). This is a great-sounding battery-powered Bluetooth speaker with bonus Wi-Fi connectivity, and is at its joint lowest-ever price in the US.

Alternatively, the Sonos Beam Gen 2 is an impressive soundbar for $399 (was $499) at Amazon, while at Amazon UK it's great at £339 (was £449). You get strong dynamic range, clarity and width from this compact soundbar.

Those are my two particular recommendations from the deals – I've used both extensively, and I wrote our Sonos Beam Gen 2 review. Here are the top deals in the US and then the UK.

Today's top US Sonos deals

Today's top UK Sonos deals

I like the sort-of-triangular, easy-to-grab design of the Sonos Roam 2, and its gutsy sound, which packs in plenty of bass to give songs drive even though it's such a compact speaker.

It's nicely built, can take some less-than-gentle treatment, and can pull double-duty as a home speaker as well as a portable one, thanks to the inclusion of Wi-Fi for streaming over Sonos multi-room system or Apple AirPlay 2, as well as Bluetooth.

It's been a stalwart of our list of the best Bluetooth speakers as a result, though it's always been one of the more expensive options – this deal helps a lot with that.

The Beam 2, meanwhile, really impressed me with the scale of its layered audio during testing, considering it's so small. There's a good bass hit for movie soundtracks despite not having a dedicated subwoofer, but it generally adds so much clarity and breadth to sound compared to TV speakers.

Again, it's regularly featured in our list of the best soundbars, thanks to its great sound for the size.

I know that some people are still concerned about the Sonos app's changes over the last year, but one good thing about these products in particular is that they don't really need you to check into the app ever, really, once they're set up – they can both just be used without thinking twice about software.

Sonos also has some other notable deals – I think the Sonos Era 100 for $199 at Amazon (was $249) brings that speaker into the kind of price where I can really strongly recommend it (in my Sonos Era 100 review, I said the price was just a little too high at launch).

In the UK, you can get the Sonos Era 100 for £199 at Amazon (was £249), which is £10 higher than its previous lowest-ever price, and is still a price I think people will be happy with.