What's better than a Sony WH-1000XM4 deal? A headphones bundle deal!

Audiophiles, frequent flyers and gift buyers, assemble! Despite being a last-generation model, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are still some of the best headphones you can buy today. Basically, they're iconic and the person you're buying for will not be disappointed.

So what about a tasty deal? You're in luck, friend! Although Black Friday is now a dim and distant memory, these noise-canceling cans can still be picked up for a record-low price of just $228 at Amazon (was $349) while across the pond you can also get the Sony WH-1000XM4 at Amazon UK for £197.99 (was £229).

But to quote Prince, I'm here to tell you… there's something else! If you reside in the US, Amazon is currently running a bundle deal. So if you're prepared to spend just $1.99 more than the XM4's lowest-seen price, you can get the class-leading Sony headphones plus a 10000mAh ultra-portable LED display wireless quick charge battery bank, for just $229.99!

This means you (or, if you're buying for the music-lover in your life, they) get an extra gift to unwrap on Christmas day. Hurrah!

Not in these regions? Scroll down, you'll find the best headphones deals for you, wherever you reside.

Here's a novel idea – two gifts for just $1.99 more than the lowest-ever seen price of one! What you're also getting is an 1,0000mAh ultra-portable LED display wireless battery bank with PD3.0 18W quick charge and USB-C in/out. So, it'll charge your cans via USB-C and your earbuds or device wirelessly! It's easily worth $10-$20 alone, so this is a top deal – and it makes you look extremely generous in your gifting.

Here's the best price we've ever seen for the Sony WH-1000XM4. This current discount matches the all-time low we saw during this year's Black Friday, so best to grab them fast as it's unclear how much longer this deal will last. It's a terrific price, so if you're on the market for a pair, take full advantage. These really are some of the best noise-cancelling wireless headphones you can buy. Price check: Best Buy - $229.99

The Sony WH-1000MX4 are a little older now, but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones out there. These wireless Sony cans marry top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation at a reasonable price point that's £80 less than the newer Sony XM5. We still rate them as the best headphones for most people, especially when you can find them at this price post Black Friday. Price check: Argos - £199.99

A quick scan of our Sony WH-1000XM4 review proves these headphones boast excellent noise cancellation and superior sound quality, to the point where we would still consider them the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy. Yes, even with the newer Sony WH-1000XM5 now available.

It helps that the older headphones are around $100 / £100 cheaper, and the upgrades in the newer version are fairly minimal. That means the Sony WH-1000XM4 remains the best choice for most people overall. You get excellent audio quality to enjoy your favorite music, class-leading noise cancelation for the hectic commute, plus a sturdy, classy set of cans that will last you for years to come.

